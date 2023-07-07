The Idol: Jane Adams blasts feminists for ignoring actors saying Set was safe





‘The Idol’ actress Jane Adams called out “feminists” in a recent Vanity Fair interview for insisting that the controversial HBO series exploited its on-set actresses when many of them, from Lily-Rose Depp to Da’Vine’s Joy Randolph and Adams herself, pointed out the opposite. “What’s amazing to me is that nobody’s listening — I’ve never seen this before in all my days, a ‘We refuse to change the narrative,'” Adams said. all the feminists, ‘Fuck you.’ All these women I work with talk about their experience and you don’t listen. You are not listening! “The Idol” sparked controversy long before it began its five-episode run on HBO. An investigative report released by Rolling Stone in March claimed that the entire series was abusive. Many actresses on the show spoke out against the report and stressed that they felt safe while filming the show. Depp, whose nudity and sex scenes on ‘The Idol’ sparked controversy, called series co-creator Sam Levinson the best director she’s ever worked with who listened to and supported her. makes you feel respected on set. Adams stars in “The Idol” as Nikki Katz, a soulless record label executive who works with Depp’s pop star Jocelyn. The show has regularly been called misogynistic and “torture porn” by the press. “I love the show,” Adams told Vanity Fair. “Nowadays with some people you almost have to apologize when you don’t like something or like something. I don’t really care anymore. It’s a good thing to be a woman gray-haired – it’s almost like getting a license to not care. Adams later said, “Free speech is the license to offend, period. The funniest thing, for me, is to offend a group of people, whatever you do. In an interview with Variety, Adams co-star Randolph said she “never saw” actors being abused on set while filming the show. She admitted the production had long shooting hours, but nothing in her mind was unusual about it. “To be very transparent with you, if I had seen someone being abused – especially since I was one of the older actors – I would have said something, or I would have walked off this set. “said Randolph. “But also, we get paid for what we do, which means it’s long hours, so when they said in the [Rolling Stone] article that it’s long hours, well, whatever show you’re on, you work at least 12 hours. If you’re walking there and it’s been 12 hours, that’s a good day, girl. So, there were some things in the article where I was like, “Well wait a minute, now I’m confused because anyone who works in the industry knows there are long hours.” All five episodes of “The Idol” are now available to stream on Max.

