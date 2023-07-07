Hollywood Nights The Bob Seger Experience will perform on Saturday | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

Hollywood nights

Hollywood Nights’ Bob Seger Tribute will perform at the Freeman Arts Pavilion on Saturday, July 8.


Coastal Point | Submitted


The lyrics caress you lovingly. The words of Bob Segers Like A Rock embrace your being in a reassuring way.

The song is about commitment and respect, for yourself and for others, said Hollywood Nights The Bob Seger Experience lead singer Rick Murphy. It’s about never giving up.

The popular tribute band will make their sixth appearance at the Freeman Arts Pavilion near Selbyville this Saturday night, July 8, from 7 p.m.

The band plays music originally performed by Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. Seger is a retired singer, songwriter, and musician who first performed and recorded with Detroit-area musicians as Bob Seger & the Last Heard and The Bob Seger System, throughout the years. 1960.

During the early 1970s, Seger played with various other bands. In 1973, he created the Silver Bullet Band with a group of Detroit-based musicians. He recorded the album Live Bullet in 1975 at Cobo Hall, and in 1976 he achieved national prominence with the studio album Night Moves.

In 1978 Seger wrote, recorded and released Hollywood Nights as the second single from his album Stranger in Town.

In addition to Like A Rock, the 14-year-old tributes playlist at the Freeman Arts Pavilion will also include two other powerful Seger tracks, Night Moves and Roll Me Away.

The Night Moves selection reflects the freedom of being young, as well as the pain that comes with being young and dealing with the fallout, Murphy said. And Roll Me Away is about the independence and pride of someone who knows where they are in life. It’s a song that makes you want to drive your vehicle on a long winding road.

Murphy said he and his band were excited to return to the Freeman Arts Pavilion.

The beautiful grounds, along with a great team, make the performance a memorable experience, Murphy said. Plus, the crowd is always energetic, and that always brings out the best in any band.

In addition to Murphy, the nine-person band includes Chris Uyvari on lead guitar; Roger Mancini on organ and guitar; Alec Hay on piano; Frank Pagano on bass and vocals; and Matt Decarlo on drums. The New Jersey-based tribute also features Chris Miley on saxophone, organ and guitar; and Robin Murphy and Treese Logan on percussion and background vocals.

Each of our band members hold each other to a high standard in presenting the music of Bob Segers, Murphy said. This ensures that we will play as close to the album as possible. The band shares the same philosophy as Bob Seger, which is to work hard no matter how many times you get knocked down. We were created based on a group of people coming together, who all believe in each other and that anything is possible.

And if you’re successful, be sure to always seek out others who need a helping hand, Murphy added. This approach is reflected in each of our performances. It is this connection that brings us all together.

Murphy remains extremely enthusiastic about the tribute band profession.

It helps keep classic rock-and-roll music alive, he said. It’s a great way to bring in new, young fans and expose them to music they might not have had the chance to enjoy.

From our perspective, we love being part of a gathering of people who come together to listen to our music for a few hours, Murphy added. Knowing that we are playing a small part in spreading good feelings is humbling, and we look forward to doing so for many years to come.

The Freeman Arts Pavilion is located at 31806 Lakeview Drive, west of Fenwick Island, near Selbyville. To purchase tickets, call (302) 436-3015 or go to the Freeman Arts Pavilion website at www.freemanarts.org.

