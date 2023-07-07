Entertainment
Bench trial planned for two oath keepers, an ex-actor and an ex-Marine
A former Broadway actor and an ex-Marine — both members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia — will stand trial for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
James Beeks and Donovan Crowl have waived their right to a jury trial, opting instead for a stipulated trial test bench starting Monday before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, according to court documents. A third co-defendant, former Oath Keepers lawyer Kellye SoRelle, has been determined to be mentally unfit to stand trial.
Carmen Hernandez, Crowl’s lawyer, told The Hill the men will be tried on two counts: conspiracy to obstruct official process and civil disorder. Three other felony charges plus one misdemeanor would be dismissed at the end of the proceedings.
Because Beeks and Crowl have declined a jury trial in favor of a stipulated bench trial — which requires the defendants and the Justice Department to agree on certain facts — they could argue that a reduced sentence is warranted. for acceptance of guilt in the event of a conviction.
The Justice Department and Oath Keepers defense attorneys were still discussing what evidence would be stipulated from Thursday, according to Hernandez.
The two defendants are accused of joining other Oathkeepers in military-style “stack” formations to enter the Capitol.
Prosecutors say Beeks stood out from the other Oath Keepers on Jan. 6, donning a Michael Jackson “BAD” world tour jacket instead of the camouflage paramilitary gear other members of the group were wearing that day. The Florida native was an actor and Michael Jackson impersonator, described on his YouTube page as “one of the top Michael Jackson Tribute artists in the United States.” according to the Ministry of Justice. He was playing Judas in a nationwide tour of the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” before his arrest in connection with the riot.
Once inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, Beeks tried to break through a line of law enforcement officers guarding the hallway leading to the Senate chamber, according to court documents. He is representing himself at trial.
Crowl came to Washington in January 2021 with the regular Ohio State Militia, a fee-paying subset of the Oath Keepers, according to court documents. The group was led by Jessica Watkins, an Oath Keepers leader tried last year for seditious conspiracy alongside the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes. Watkins was acquitted of sedition but convicted of several other serious crimes and sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.
Prosecutors say Crowl and Watkins “geared up for battle” on January 6, wearing armored vests, camouflage helmets and goggles. Crowl filmed himself inside the Capitol saying, “We attacked the Capitol! We have invaded the Capitol! according to court documents.
A former US Marine, Crowl was one of the first rioters identified after giving a New Yorker interview days after Jan. 6, where he confirmed he had entered the Capitol. He also said he was in Washington to “ensure the safety” of anonymous “VIPs”, an argument made by several other oath keepers during their trials.
The pair are the fourth group of Oathkeepers to stand trial on charges related to the Capitol Riot.
Six of the nine oath keepers on trial for seditious conspiracy for their role in the plot to prevent the certification of the 2020 election have been convicted, including Rhodes, the leader of the group. Other members of the group have been convicted of other serious crimes.
Mehta, the judge handling the riot-related Oath Keepers cases, sentenced Rhodes to 18 years in prison in May. Prosecutors described Rhodes as “the orchestrator of this conspiracy and the architect of the plan” during his trial last year.
More than 1,000 rioters across the country have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack, according to the Justice Department. most recent count.
