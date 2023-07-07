Cleveland Pops Orchestra announces 2023-2024 season featuring Hollywood, Broadway, Beatles and more





Cleveland, Ohio The Cleveland Pops Orchestra announced its 2023-2024 schedule. The season begins on October 21, 2023 with a tribute to great Hollywood composers and continues until June 1, 2024 with a tribute to the armed forces. The six regular season shows begin at 8 p.m. Saturday night at Separation Music Center11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. The Pops Orchestra also has two special shows planned for the holiday season. These include Holiday Cheer at Connor Palace in Playhouse Square and a concert and New Year’s Eve party at Severance Hall. They are not included in the subscription and require separate tickets. All concerts will be conducted by founding conductor Carl Topilow. One of the things I like to do is present a balanced season, something for everyone, says Topilow. There is a wide variety of presentations with huge appeal to people. The music has an informal and fun air to it. There are maybe 15 music tracks, if you don’t like what was playing, wait a few minutes and play something else. Subscriptions are currently on sale. New subscribers will receive 50% off the season. Individual tickets go on sale August 1. 2023-2024 concert season October 1, 8 p.m., A Night in Hollywood — The Pops celebrates great film scores written by music giants John Williams, Alan Menken, James Horner and Marvin Hamlisch. The evening will feature music from Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Beauty and the Beast, Little Mermaid, as well as Titanic and The Way We Were. November 18, 8 p.m., A Mediterranean Cruise – Close your eyes and make it a vacation to the sounds of France, Italy, Spain and Greece. The performance will include La Vie en Rose, Nessun Dorma, Rodrigos Guitar Concerto, Zorba le Grec, and more with French singer, Gay Marshall, tenor John Pickle, guitarist Jason Vieaux and Greek bouzouki player Kosta Revelas. February 3, 2024, 8 p.m., A Tribute to the Beatles — If you didn’t know, you might mistake the four Classical Mystery Tour musicians for The Beatles. The lookalike performers will join the Cleveland Pops for a tracklist that includes Penny Lane, Yesterday, Hey Jude, Michele and more. You’ll hear music from the early days through the solo years. March 1, 2024 8 p.m., Champagne & Clovers — Get a head start on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with the songs and dances of Ireland. Clevelands Murphys Irish Dancers and singer Connor Bogart OBrien will perform. The track list includes Danny Boy, MacNamaras Band, Galway Bay and When Irish Eyes are Smiling. April 12, 2024, 8 p.m.., Broadway Rocks – Broadway singers will perform selections from iconic and contemporary Broadway hits. Some of the shows represented include Wicked, Book of Mormon, The Musical, Hairspray, MJ, The Musical, The Lion King, Mamma Mia, Rent, and more. June 1, 2024, 8 p.m.., A Tribute to Our Armed Forces — An annual tradition, this performance features moving and familiar patriotic songs. A special NASA tribute will include videos taken from actual spaceflight, provided by NASA Glenn in Cleveland. Special Holiday Concerts November 26, 2 p.m., Long live the holidays! — Kick off the holiday season with the energy of the Cleveland Pops and Pops Chorus performing favorite holiday tunes. Sing and smile at the famous Dancing Santas. Visit Santa Claus in the lobby as well as adoptable puppies and kittens from area shelters. This is Pops’ only concert at the Connor Palace in Playhouse Square. Use promo code CELEBRATE23 to get tickets. December 31, 9 p.m.., New Years Eve Concert & Party — Say goodbye to 2023 with a 20-year Pops New Years Eve tradition. The night begins with a concert and is followed by dancing and a cash bar as time counts down to 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/entertainment/2023/07/cleveland-pops-orchestra-announces-2023-2024-season-with-hollywood-broadway-beatles-and-more.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos