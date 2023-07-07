OTT platforms partners with Bollywood content creators

NEW DELHI : Driven by the growing popularity of content creators who constantly produce montages of Bollywood songs and scenes, video streaming platforms are partnering with them to promote new shows and movies as they look beyond the usual influencers.

Services like ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar have partnered with these creators for shows like One strip is enough And Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo over the past few weeks. Known for creating instant nostalgia through their snippets, especially among moviegoers and bringing a fresh perspective through accompanying memes, the creators find particular appeal on platforms like Instagram.

Granted, content creators such as these are known to edit and post interesting clips or create reels based on songs and movie scenes, often from the 1990s and early 2000s, to capitalize on their appeal. nostalgic and gaining traction, especially among movies. enthusiasts and communities of fans.

The rise of short form video, spurred by the popularity of Reels, has spawned many new genres and formats. One of them is where people curate content to create entertaining Reels. These mostly take the form of memes and become popular due to trending audio including songs or dialogues,” said Paras Sharma, Director and Head of Content and Community Partnerships at Meta.

Another reason for the popularity of this format, due to its interaction with memes, is how quickly they are shared in DMs on Instagram, Sharma added. Recently, Amazon miniTV partnered with Meta, where a select group of creators will collaborate and create content around key properties of the streaming service. The partnership began with a collaboration with the creators of Suniel Shetty-star Hunter: With Nahi Todega product.

Creators using Bollywood content to create new posts or Reels provide a fresh perspective that combines nostalgia and novelty, resonating with audiences. They tap into the emotional connection viewers have with Bollywood films and characters, fostering interactions, said Sushmita Sinha, associate director, major accounts at digital and social media marketing agency TheSmallBigIdea. OTT platforms and movie studios collaborate with them because of their targeted reach and dedicated fan base. These collaborations generate buzz, discussions and conversations around the releases, amplifying engagement,” Sinha explained.

These creators’ approach is akin to running a fan page for movies, where the content itself takes center stage. In contrast, influencer content tends to prioritize the creator as the hero,” she said.

Sinha cited the example of qualiteaposts, an Instagram creator who recently used Bollywood soundtracks to create content around the Netflix original Never Have I Ever.

These creators bring their own uniqueness and creativity to the content while keeping Bollywood as the focal point, said Mitesh Kothari, co-founder and chief creative officer of digital agency White Rivers Media. This is a niche in which their audience seeks solace. While ads can vary widely based on engagement, reach, and other metrics, it’s true that this form of advertising has marked its territory in the movie marketing industry,” Kothari added.

While still not commanding the kind of draw influencers do, some pages have already established themselves as popular creators, consistently churning out content for readers and OTT studios, even as smaller pages are starting to gain traction. ground. Divyansh Gala, group leader, outreach, at digital agency SoCheers said. Thanks to the snackable content offered by these creators, people start tasting bits and pieces of a movie or series, and are compelled to watch the entire title if the plot or characters resonate with them. In fact, making movies or creating content is no longer a game of expensive studios, stars, or big-budget gear, and content creators have set a great example of how content can be created or promoted with minimal resources, Prabjeet Singh, Director at NOFILTR .GROUP, a Mumbai-based marketing agency.

Content curators in the realm of Bollywood are drawn to content publishing and curation because they love the art of content creation and building a community of like-minded individuals who engage with them. Although they are mainly popular on Instagram, their appeal extends to other platforms as well, with the exception of long-form content platforms which may not match their style,” said Mrunali Dedhia, Vice President from influencer marketing agency Chtrbox.

Catch all industry news, banking news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: July 07, 2023, 11:11 PM IST