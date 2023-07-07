Connect with us

Entertainment

OTT platforms partners with Bollywood content creators

OTT platforms partners with Bollywood content creators

 


NEW DELHI : Driven by the growing popularity of content creators who constantly produce montages of Bollywood songs and scenes, video streaming platforms are partnering with them to promote new shows and movies as they look beyond the usual influencers.

Services like ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar have partnered with these creators for shows like One strip is enough And Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo over the past few weeks. Known for creating instant nostalgia through their snippets, especially among moviegoers and bringing a fresh perspective through accompanying memes, the creators find particular appeal on platforms like Instagram.

Granted, content creators such as these are known to edit and post interesting clips or create reels based on songs and movie scenes, often from the 1990s and early 2000s, to capitalize on their appeal. nostalgic and gaining traction, especially among movies. enthusiasts and communities of fans.

The rise of short form video, spurred by the popularity of Reels, has spawned many new genres and formats. One of them is where people curate content to create entertaining Reels. These mostly take the form of memes and become popular due to trending audio including songs or dialogues,” said Paras Sharma, Director and Head of Content and Community Partnerships at Meta.

Another reason for the popularity of this format, due to its interaction with memes, is how quickly they are shared in DMs on Instagram, Sharma added. Recently, Amazon miniTV partnered with Meta, where a select group of creators will collaborate and create content around key properties of the streaming service. The partnership began with a collaboration with the creators of Suniel Shetty-star Hunter: With Nahi Todega product.

Creators using Bollywood content to create new posts or Reels provide a fresh perspective that combines nostalgia and novelty, resonating with audiences. They tap into the emotional connection viewers have with Bollywood films and characters, fostering interactions, said Sushmita Sinha, associate director, major accounts at digital and social media marketing agency TheSmallBigIdea. OTT platforms and movie studios collaborate with them because of their targeted reach and dedicated fan base. These collaborations generate buzz, discussions and conversations around the releases, amplifying engagement,” Sinha explained.

These creators’ approach is akin to running a fan page for movies, where the content itself takes center stage. In contrast, influencer content tends to prioritize the creator as the hero,” she said.

Sinha cited the example of qualiteaposts, an Instagram creator who recently used Bollywood soundtracks to create content around the Netflix original Never Have I Ever.

These creators bring their own uniqueness and creativity to the content while keeping Bollywood as the focal point, said Mitesh Kothari, co-founder and chief creative officer of digital agency White Rivers Media. This is a niche in which their audience seeks solace. While ads can vary widely based on engagement, reach, and other metrics, it’s true that this form of advertising has marked its territory in the movie marketing industry,” Kothari added.

While still not commanding the kind of draw influencers do, some pages have already established themselves as popular creators, consistently churning out content for readers and OTT studios, even as smaller pages are starting to gain traction. ground. Divyansh Gala, group leader, outreach, at digital agency SoCheers said. Thanks to the snackable content offered by these creators, people start tasting bits and pieces of a movie or series, and are compelled to watch the entire title if the plot or characters resonate with them. In fact, making movies or creating content is no longer a game of expensive studios, stars, or big-budget gear, and content creators have set a great example of how content can be created or promoted with minimal resources, Prabjeet Singh, Director at NOFILTR .GROUP, a Mumbai-based marketing agency.

Content curators in the realm of Bollywood are drawn to content publishing and curation because they love the art of content creation and building a community of like-minded individuals who engage with them. Although they are mainly popular on Instagram, their appeal extends to other platforms as well, with the exception of long-form content platforms which may not match their style,” said Mrunali Dedhia, Vice President from influencer marketing agency Chtrbox.

Catch all industry news, banking news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Updated: July 07, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/industry/media/streaming-platforms-partner-with-content-creators-to-promote-shows-and-movies-through-bollywood-edits-and-memes-11688751667668.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: