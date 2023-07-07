Spacey’s accuser denies actor’s plea for defense, says ‘it was awful’





A man who says Kevin Spacey subjected him to a torrent of verbal abuse and grabbed his crotch has denied claims by the Hollywood star’s lawyer that he concocted the assault allegations, saying he had kept the “horrifying” incident locked up for years. Content Warning: This story is about sexual assault. The man is one of four to say the two-time Oscar winner assaulted them in Britain between 2001 and 2013. For much of that time Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic Theater in London . Spacey, 63, is on trial in a London court on 12 counts, including sexual assault, indecent assault and inciting a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without his consent. He denies all the allegations and his attorney has suggested the accusers were seeking payments from Spacey. The third alleged victim to testify says Spacey, smelling strongly of alcohol, sprayed him with a torrent of ‘machine gun’ swearing before grabbing him by the crotch ‘like a cobra’ backstage of a London theater during a charity event in the early 2000s. During cross-examination, Spacey’s attorney, Patrick Gibbs, alleged that many parts of the accuser’s story were “completely false”. “With the greatest respect, you weren’t there, and I was,” replied the man, who cannot be identified under UK law and testified out of view of members of the public. “It was awful. And no one ever spoke to me that way, ever.” He said the incident left him feeling “degraded” and “like I was worthless”. The man denied the lawyer’s suggestion that he sought to “monetize” his meeting with Spacey. Insisting on why he did not speak at the time, the accuser said ‘Mr Spacey was a shining West End light’ and he feared that ‘if I say anything I will be the problem”. “It was such a horrible thing. I stored it in a box in my mind and tried not to think about it,” he said. The alleged victim is the third man to say Spacey aggressively grabbed his crotch, and prosecutors have described the actor as a predatory “sex bully”. The jury of nine men and three women is due to hear a fourth accuser next week. The trial began last week at Southwark Crown Court in London and is expected to last almost a month. Spacey, who is free on full bail, could face a prison sentence if convicted. One of Hollywood’s biggest names until sexual misconduct allegations derailed his career, Spacey won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the 1995 film The Usual Suspects and the Academy Award for Leading Actor for the 1999 film American Beauty. He ran Old Vic in London between 2004 and 2015.

