Country music artist Michael Ray and band Rock of Ages to headline Corn Palace Festival 2023





July 6MITCHELL Finally, the entertainment lineup for the 2023 Corn Palace Festival was announced on Thursday. Corn Palace manager Doug Greenway has announced that country music star Michael Ray will headline the festival’s first concert on Friday, August 25. The group Rock of Ages will take the stage at the Corn Palace on Saturday August 26th. Greenway said the Rock of Ages group is not the popular Broadway show, but a concert band that performs hit songs from the 80s. “We’ll also have all the free entertainment at Corn Palace Plaza the rest of the night,” Greenway said of the outdoor concerts. In recent years, there have been up to four paid shows. However, this year’s festival will feature two main entertainment acts. Local artists will perform on the plaza stage on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday during the festival. Thursday’s announcement of the 2023 Corn Palace Festival ended a long wait for music fans in the Mitchell area. Typically, the Corn Palace Festival entertainment lineup is announced in late winter or early spring, well before the late August event. Greenway said securing deeds this year was a challenge. As time passed this summer with no announcement of the upcoming festival lineup, it prompted Mayor Bob Everson to issue a call to action to the Corn Palace Events and Entertainment Board in early June. The board is tasked with agreeing on entertainment programming, but they couldn’t agree on several artists such as country musicians Koe Wetzel and Scotty McCreery. “In my opinion, you should be looking at what we’re going to do for 2024 at this stage of the game, not trying to find someone to be here for 2023,” Everson told the Corn Palace Board in early June. . “So my words to you are get your butt on and do this.” In addition to musical entertainment, the August 23-27 festival will feature carnival rides, a local children’s pedaling event, and food vendors.

