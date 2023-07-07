



Thread Co-creator David Simon has taken the unusual step of seeking pardon for a man charged with the death of Michael K. Williams, the late cast member of Simon’s acclaimed HBO drama. Williams, 54, played bank robber Omar Little on the War on Drugs series. He died in 2021 of a heroin overdose containing fentanyl. Last year, four men were charged in Manhattan federal court in connection with her death. Authorities said at the time that the men continued to sell heroin containing fentanyl in broad daylight amid apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan, even after learning that Williams had died from the one of their products. One of those men is Carlos Macci, 71, and now Simon is arguing that Macci should be granted clemency. According The New York Times, Simon sent a three-page letter to a Manhattan judge claiming that Macci is a victim of the same circumstances that claimed Williams’ life. Macci pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of narcotics and faces a 10-year sentence. “What happened to Mike is a grave tragedy,” Simon reportedly wrote. “But I know that Michael would look at Mr. Macci’s defeated and sorry life and know two things for sure: one, it is Michael who bears the greatest responsibility for what happened… No good can come from him. ‘incarceration of a 71-year-old, largely illiterate soul, who himself struggled with a lifetime of addiction’ and was ‘caught himself in the diaspora of addiction’. Simon added that Williams was “one of the finest actors I’ve had the honor to collaborate with and one of the most caring, gracious and charitable souls I can call a friend”. Thread premiered in 2008 and ran for five seasons. In 2008, then senator. Barack Obama called Thread her favorite TV series and Omar de Williams, his favorite character. After the show ended, Williams spoke openly about her struggles with drug addiction. Williams also portrayed Montrose Freeman on HBO Lovecraft Countryfor which he received a 2021 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. “I just want people to remember me as a cool guy, you know?” Williams said THR in 2011. “Someone who cared. And I would never want anyone to say, ‘Oh, he forgot where he came from.’ It would hurt me the most.

