New Rock Hudson Documentary Shows the Fun Side of Hollywood’s Golden Age

There is a quote often but falsely attributed to Oscar Wilde that says: It’s all about sex, except sex. Sex is about power.

Its universal truth, but the attribution to Wilde is not coincidental. It’s a line that can only come from a homosexual. Yes, there are boudoir power dynamics between men and women, but they are outward looking; to someone whose attraction necessarily comes from their difference from yourself. But loving men, as a man, is a constant form of self-assessment. As Daniel Mendelsohn best captured in The elusive embrace:

When men have sex with women, they fall into the woman. She is the thing they desire, or sometimes fear, but she is the end point, the place where they are going. She is the destination. It is homosexuals who, during sex, fall back through their partners into themselves again and again.

In fact, contrary to old ideas about sissies and flabby wrists, those who are attracted to men often have a more complex and comprehensive understanding of masculinity than their straight peers. As Bret Easton Ellis pointed out, homosexuals are overrepresented in the arts because, at the time of sexual discovery, they become actors. They become very aware that they are not like other boys, so they study them and imitate them, in order to hide. To be in the closet is to love a form of masculinity that you mimic like camouflage, flatten and simplify yourself, and wear like a mask.

Rock Hudson was perhaps the most famous mask of this type. The 65-year-old, Universal Studios superstar, Douglas Sirks leading man and the most handsome kid of Hollywood’s Golden Age, was just one performance of a lifetime, designed by Hollywood super-agent Henry Wilson, and played by the adventurous, sweet, well-endowed, libidinous gay Roy Harold Fitzgerald. Hudson was the all-American boy; a star whose name was a portmanteau of the Rock of Gibraltar and the Hudson River. Fitzgerald, a gay sailor from Winnetka, Illinois, whose father disregarded the sissy business never liked that name.

The sparkling tension between the man and his mask is at the heart of HBO’s elegiac yet talkative new documentary Rock Hudson: All Heaven Allowed, and that’s what elevates the documentary above a typical cradle-to-grave story. Along with the usual interviews and archival footage, director Stephen Kijak fills his image with clips from Hudson’s greatest films; but they have been edited, taken out of context, or re-edited to convey a homoerotic truth of Fitzgerald only teased in Hudson’s roles.

Revisiting these clips, you’re struck by how his career was crippled by both the closet, but also the heartthrob-like cast. He was a sensitive and sophisticated actor, but by the time the producers realized it, he was a romantic heartthrob and audiences rejected his meatier roles, like the criminally underseen horror thriller. secondswhich remains his greatest performance.

Some of the gay elements of the selected clips are not incidental. On the contrary, (gay) producer Ross Hunter deliberately cast Hudson in romantic comedies by Doris Day like The lover returns, Pillow talk And send me flowers as a romantic lead who pretended to be gay, in order to woo Day. A talking head in the documentary portrays this as a cruel joke; but over time, they allow Fitzgerald to reveal himself a bit, and also play with his romantic appeal. It wasn’t just her very masculine good looks, but in Sirk’s films like All that heaven allows, it was also his personal sensitivity, his emotional empathy and his status as an outsider that made the women of the time crazy about him. Then, as now, gay men liked straight men, and straight women wanted gay men. The inaccessible and the novel always seduces.

The relationship between homosexuals and Hollywood is somewhat curiously treated in the documentary. As Scotty Bowers best captured in his memoir, Full Service, there was as much champagne-splattered gay sex in 1940s Hollywood as there is today; and Fitzgerald’s lovers and friends convey a necessarily hidden but anything but reserved gay life. California naked pool parties, where clothing was optional but discouraged, are hardly miserable. Hollywood was gay-friendly. It was the rest of the country, and the world, that was intolerant. The same celluloid closet continues today, with stars choosing to hide their lifestyles for financial gain (China is still a big film market, after all). Likewise, the transactional sex between Agent Wilson and his future actor clients was understood by all parties, and benefited them equally. This was not a Weinstein-style abuse; it was just showbiz.

Hudson the star and Fitzgerald the man only meet in his death at fifty-nine, as the first famous person to die of AIDS. Speaking on my podcast, Arguablyjournalist and historian James Kirchick noted that:

Until then, AIDS was a disease that affected homosexuals, hemophiliacs but also heroin addicts. All these people could somehow be forgotten and excluded and not really be concerned. And then you had this matinee idol, this internationally acclaimed movie star, and it woke people up.

He never wanted to be an activist or publicize his homosexuality, and that’s partly why it was so moving, so important. This may be the last time a celebrity caused real social change, because it wasn’t the finger of a disconnected millionaire, but someone they loved to die.

Fitzgerald, the person, is the only slightly neglected area of Rock Hudson: All Heaven Allowed. In their effort to separate the man from the personality kept apart by the intolerance of their age, they reduce Fitzgerald largely to his sexuality and the impact of his death. We pay less attention to his personality than to his identity, and that’s a shame, because hearing about his love of travel, his spontaneity, his organization of drunken parties, etc., are the best elements. Likewise, one of Fitzgerald’s most interesting qualities is that he was a Goldwater Republican, but the film treats this as an odd quirk, emerging from his friendship with Nancy Reagan.

Overall, though, it’s a wonderful documentary; a beautiful portrait of Hudson the man, but also a useful patch for our collective memory of Golden Age Hollywood. The stars of this era are trapped in nostalgic embers, where everything is glamorous and modest, in black and white; and that image is only ever shattered in an effort to horrify, whether with cricket day or the last years Blond. It’s the outlier, showing the sassy, ​​happily dirty side of showbiz and the fun that’s happened in the background.

It’s best captured in a photo of Hudson shown in the film. He is behind the scenes of a production, in sound stage costume, looking for style, classic and elegance. But the bulge in his pants is anything but.