Every Japanese voice actor confirmed for the show (so far)

by Netflix One Piece Live Action Series was announced some time ago and fans are eagerly awaiting the end of the first season of the series. by Netflix One Piece Live Action Series drops on August 31, 2023 and a trailer that was revealed to fans has everyone excited for what’s to come.

Of course, most fans watch A play with Japanese voices and English subtitles. For them, the English voices were a bit difficult to tame. Ever since the trailer was announced, fans have been wondering who the Japanese voice of the Straw Hat Pirates will be. Finally, the Straw Hat Pirates’ Japanese voices have now been confirmed and fans are thrilled to know that they share the same voice as their anime counterparts.

5 Mayumi Tanaka – Best of Mayumi Tanaka

Legendary Mayumi Tanaka Returns to Voice Luffy in Netflix One Piece Live Action series. Mayumi Tanaka has been voicing Luffy since 1999 and is a legend in her own right. She is an amazing comedian and is, as Inaki described her, “the most Luffy of Luffys”.

It would have been quite strange for fans to hear a different Japanese voice for Luffy, and luckily, in a brilliant gesture from Netflix and the staff working on One Piece live action, Mayumi Tanaka returns to voice the legendary Monkey D. Luffy once again. Fans saw Mayumi Tanaka interact with Inaki in the announcement video, and from the looks of it, the two have already hit it off.

4 Kazuya Nakai – Voice of Zoro

Kazuya Nakai is also a legendary voice actor and he has been the voice of Zoro since that character’s introduction. Zoro is an incredibly beloved character and also the very first member Luffy recruits into his party. Ever since the two met in Shells Town, Zoro has stood by Luffy’s side as his most trusted subordinate.

As such, mastering your voice perfectly was extremely important for the Japanese dub of Netflix’s One Piece Live Action. Now, however, it’s been confirmed beyond a shadow of a doubt that fans are going to enjoy the Zoro they know and love, as Nakai returns to take on that role as well. Fans can expect his brilliant voice to bring Zoro back to life.

3 Akemi Okamura – Voice of Nami

Akemi Okamura has been the voice of Nami for decades and she will continue to do so in Netflix’s Japanese dub. One Piece Live Action Series. Akemi Okamura is a brilliant voice actor and has been involved in some iconic story moments, such as when Nami asks Luffy for help during Arlong Park, among many other iconic scenes.

Nami is a very important part of the story, alongside Zoro and Luffy in the very first volume of the series. That it’s hosted by Akemi Okamura, the person deeply attached to this character from day one, is extremely special to fans everywhere. Fans are very happy to see her returning to voice Nami in Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series.

2 Kappei Yamaguchi – Voice of Usopp

Kappei Yamaguchi is the famous voice of Usopp and one of the funniest voices of all A play. Yamaguchi took on the role of Usopp in the Syrup Village anime arc and, it looks like he’s going to do the same here as he was recently announced to be the voice of Usopp.

In the entirety of East Blue 5, Kappei Yamaguchi takes on a unique role in delivering moments that are both intense and hilarious. Usopp is a very difficult character to bring to life, given that he struggles with both cowardice and bravery. Any other voice actor for Netflix Japanese dub One Piece Live Action Series just wouldn’t do. Thankfully, Kappei Yamaguchi returns to take on that role at the helm and deliver the Usopp voice that fans are used to hearing.

1 Hiroaki Hirata – Voice of Sanji

Hiroaki Hirata is the voice of Sanji in the A play anime and he’s set to return to voice Sanji in Netflix’s Japanese dub One Piece Live Action Series Also. Sanji is quite a flamboyant character with a certain panache and a certain suave attached to him. To bring this to life, Hiroaki Hirata always does his best and no voice for Sanji is more appropriate than his own.

Luckily for fans, Hirata will return to Netflix One Piece Live Action Series and bring Taz Skylar’s version of Sanji back to life. For fans who aren’t used to listening to their beloved Straw Hats in English, they can now opt for the Japanese dub instead and enjoy the same voices they may have grown up with.

