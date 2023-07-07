Pedro Pascal, Jenna Ortega, More – The Hollywood Reporter

“Do people tell you you look like…” is often the start of a seemingly innocuous celebrity/fan interaction.

And yet, as Fleishman is in trouble star Claire Danes points out, this can be an extremely inconvenient thing to answer. “I think they think they’re graceful, and they are, but it blocks me,” she says. “It’s as if I was short-circuited.”

Others acknowledge that they have retired when fans approach, either unsure of who they are exactly or if they are, in fact, famous. “I say no”, suggests yellow jackets star Melanie Lynskey, and Jennifer Garner and Emma D’Arcy admit they did the same.

As part of The Hollywood ReporterIn this year’s Emmy Roundtable series, we asked each contestant what they typically hear when fans approach them on the street and how they regularly react. The answers varied considerably.

PETER PASCAL, The last of us, The Mandalorian

“I remember, earlier, because of Game Of Thrones and the way my character died, people were great at taking selfies with their thumbs in their eyes. And at first, I was so serious and happy about the character’s success on the show, I let them! And then I remember having a small eye infection.

“I had a funny one on a plane. It was an overnight flight, I was completely asleep, and I had a little jolt that woke me up. This woman knelt down, and she said, ‘ I’m sorry, I was just wondering if you have any advice for an actor?’ I said, ‘Just keep moving.’ “(Laughs.)

“A lot of what I’m recognized for now is either Shout Or WednesdayAnd Wednesday has a much larger audience than I expected, at least as far as age is concerned: it’s old people and young people. But I also had some weird airplane stories, where I woke up with notes or things like that. I took one down yesterday, and at the end the stewardess took her hair out of the bun and it was in two braids and she pulled her bangs down and she said, “You got me make it do that.”

“It was split in two: the girls came up to me and said, ‘You’re that lady from Revenge of a Blonde,’ and the guys always said American pie. And thank God white lotus came and who was eliminated. Now it’s just, ‘You’re the lady of white lotus.’”

“A lot of people working in restaurants right now will say, ‘Hey, THE Bear was really horrible to watch. Thanks for doing it.’ I’m like, ‘Are you welcome?’ A guy also came to me in Chicago and said, ‘Hey, I recognize you on the show and I really hated your character. She was really boring. Well done.’ I was like, ‘Thanks, man. I really appreciate.’ But then also Abbott [Elementary]. I did an episode of Abbott, and I was like, ‘Oh, I love this. People love this show. There’s a lot of projection – a nice projection that I’m grateful for, but a lot of projection – on The bear. Someone will say, ‘I worked in a restaurant, do you want to hear the seven worst things that ever happened to me?’ »

“I get Le Mec. people just dig The great Lebowskiit’s such a good movie.

“I also get The Dude, which I don’t understand. I wasn’t in the movie and I’m not Jeff Bridges. Nah, it was The Sopranos for a long time, and now it’s a lot white lotus young people. Some people want to take a picture with me pretending I have a gun to my head, and I never will. I’ll strangle them, but I won’t put a gun to their head. (Laughs.)

“I get asked if I’m me because I look quite different in real life, which actually presents a possible exit because there’s a temptation to say, ‘No, but I understand that all the weather. “”

“Of course I took over! I get a lot of 13 Ongoing 30. It’s, ‘Oh, this is my comfort movie.’ Or, “It’s my wife’s favorite movie,” or God forbid, “My mom’s favorite movie.”

MELANIE LYNSKEY, Yellow vests, the last of us

“If someone comes and says, ‘My dad loves you,’ then I know they’re going to talk about two and a half men. But it was all kinds of things. Recently, it is for yellow jackets. If someone comes and says, ‘Are you famous?’ what happens sometimes, I say no.

“The news, which is weird, is that people feel like they can touch me. I was with my kids, I was pushing a stroller, and this guy just grabbed me and he said: “Hey, man, I love your show,” and I said, “Not tricky. It’s as aggressive as it gets. ‘Not tricky.'”

“I get a lot of Muppets. The kids who were 10 when they saw it are in their 20s now, and it’s a weird experience. And Forget Sarah Marshall. It’s usually a weird dynamic because the kids have seen Muppets and the parents have seen me naked.

“I’m apparently married to everyone. I am everyone’s husband. Like, ‘Hey, hubby, dinner’s ready.’ Then they follow me, I jump in the SUV and drive off.

CLAIRE DANES, Fleishman is in trouble

“It’s shocking how many people approach me with their appreciation for my so called life. I mean, it was a very long time ago, but it’s very encouraging, today’s teenagers still find it. And I love it too. It’s still part of my so-called life.

“For me it was Glenn [from The Walking Dead] for a long time. It would be like “I stopped watching when you died”, which I don’t believe. Like, I finished all seasons. But now after Beef came out, they’re like, ‘Are you the guy in Beef?’ And it’s fun.

“I have Chris [from Everybody Hates Chris] for a long time and will continue to do so. Usually it’s just something screaming 15 feet behind me while they figure it out. I also receive The Walking Dead. People are still very upset with how it happened. Really upset. They are happy to see me, then they say to themselves: “They have wronged you”. I’m like, ‘No, it was scripted. It’s good. They do not have TO DO anything for me. But with Abbott, this is the first time I get ‘M.’ in front of anything. I’ll get Mr. Eddie. So I’m an adult, y’all.

EVAN PETERS, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

“I mainly receive American Horror Story. It’s ‘Can I take your picture?’ or “I saw your show”.

“For me, it’s about Abbott Elementary, and oh my God, it’s just such an outpouring of love. And it goes from grandchildren to their grandparents. They’re talking to me in the bathroom, now that’s a problem. In the bathroom at the airport, it’s like, ‘Oh my God!’ Yeah. ‘Thanks thanks. Can I continue now? »

“I usually get, ‘I’m a big fan of your music.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not DJ Khaled.’ (Laugh.) I get a lot of monthso is the show, and, as far as the portrayal goes, people are very enthusiastic about it and how authentic and grounded it is.

“Because I’m never on anything consistently, they look like albums or something. The weird special, the Broadway show, they’re all compartmentalized. Yesterday someone said: “I loved your last thing. I loved that.”

“Right now, because of Swarm, I ask myself ‘Who is your favorite artist?’ And I have no answer. It’s ironic that I’m playing the ultimate stan because the first time I went to a gig was in 2018. I don’t really like standing that long!

“When I’m recognized, it’s usually in Indian spaces, at powwows or whatever, and usually it’s for Reservation dogs and the impact the show had. Usually it’s followed by “Wow, you’re so much shorter in real life than you look on camera.” And also, ‘Wow, they really don’t do you justice on the show’, to which I’m like, ‘Dang it’.

“I get a lot of, ‘You’re smaller in person. I thought you’d be taller. I’m like, ‘It’s just my hair.’ “