Ramesh Sippy says Amitabh Bachchan’s fame has affected Shakti’s performance in theatres: “People weren’t happy with…”





After delivering a super hit in Sholay (1975), filmmaker Ramesh Sippy collaborated again with Amitabh Bachchan and the writing duo Salim-Javed for his 1982 film Shakti. With the film, Sippy pulled off the biggest casting coup by bringing Bollywood’s biggest stars, Bachchan and Dilip Kumar, to the screen. However, Shakti didn’t get a big response from the public upon his release as Bachchan’s superstar was in his prime at the time and his fans missed seeing him dancing and doing whatever they loved him to do. Sippy, in a recent interview with Lallantop, shared: “I knew it would be a great father-son story and most importantly I knew that with Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar this movie would become something else entirely. No one could do this combination, before or after this film. But the film still could not work well. The filmmaker explained, “The moment Shakti came out, Bachchan sahab became an institution. He would do everything in the movie – from dancing, singing, fighting to romance. So it was a one man performance. When Shakti came it was like people were disappointed. The public in the front benches did not have this satisfaction. But the story of a film has limits. Ramesh Sippy said that even though he and his team thought Shakti looked “dry” without any dance or song sequences, they still decided against keeping any. “After some discussion, we decided not to. Iski purity rehni chahiye, varna ye Shakti nahi hogi (The purity of the film must remain, otherwise it won’t be Shakti.) We decided not to compromise,” Sippy said. At the Shakti mahurat, Big B stole all the attention as he arrived by helicopter. Through the actor’s grand entrance, the creators wanted to establish the dynamic of the father-son relationship that was shown in Shakti. “It was a good start because people heard that there would be something like a clash of giants. But since the dancing and the song weren’t there in the movie, maybe people felt that empty,” Sippy shared. Apart from Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan, Shakti also starred Rakhee Gulzar, Smita Patil, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Amrish Puri.

