Pitt stop: Actor Brad hits the Silverstone track as Formula 1 meets Hollywood | Formula One

With Formula 1 hosting Brad Pitt and a large-scale film production at the British Grand Prix this weekend making a sports film with Lewis Hamilton as producer, the two different worlds have fitted together remarkably well so that the project takes shape at Silverstone. The as-yet-unnamed Formula 1 film opened filming this weekend in front of fans with the British Grand Prix as the setting and backdrop.

The fictional 11th team, APX, has its own garage and pit for drivers Sonny Hayes, Pitts’ character, and Joshua Pearce, played by British actor Damson Idris. They use an F2 car converted to look like an F1 car to film between the usual sessions and the races that make up the weekend.

Hamilton was involved from the start and on Friday Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff explained how the team had also been closely involved in the process. I spoke to the director a few weeks ago expecting him to say he was in Hollywood, Wolff said. He said: I’m in my flat in Brackley so it’s not great being a filmmaker

We were involved quite early on when they had the first discussions. We sent Brad to a driving school in France, racing Formula 4 formula cars all the way and that was important.

The pic is made by Apple Original Films, directed by Joseph Kosinski, who helmed Top Gun: Maverick, and is produced by longtime successful Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer. There was a strong commitment to making the film as accurate and believable as possible, as Wolff explained.

We tried to be helpful with the narrative, he said. Lewis is a producer and he wanted to make sure that when the movie came out it would be as realistic as possible. It’s a very, very good story and then there’s the effort they put into it.

We helped them use an F2 and build the body around it to look like an F1. The garage and the pitwall, all that stuff, we tried to be helpful and gave them the design to be as realistic as possible. When you enter the garage, the whole setup behind it is truly amazing.

The film has the full backing of F1, who see it as another way to attract more new audiences to the sport in recent years, especially with the popularity of the Drive To Survive series.

The mock garage belonging to Pitts’ character, Sonny Hayes, in Apex. Photography: Dan Istitene/Formula 1/Getty Images

Pitt, who is 59 and has been advised by Hamilton, will play a veteran driver returning to F1 after some time out of the sport. He will drive the car this weekend and the film crew will also film the race itself using 20 cameras. The two separate sets of footage will then be merged, putting Pitt and his fictional team seemingly right in the thick of the action.