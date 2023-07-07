The Villages toast to its parks and leisure activities | News | Daily Sun Villages

The possibilities for active and passive recreation are endless in The Villages, and this month is the time to celebrate.

July is National Parks and Recreation Month, and the Village Parks and Recreation Department honors this year’s theme of growing the community with special events in the Villages.

Pam Henry, head of lifestyle, events and public relations for the department, said it was important for them to mark the occasion.

As a long-time parks and recreation professional, National Parks and Recreation Month not only educates residents about the positive impact we have on this community every day, but reiterates to me and the Villages staff Recreation and Parks that what they do day-to-day matters, Henry said.

For nearly 40 years, National Parks and Recreation Month has celebrated National Parks and its more than 160,000 parks and recreation professionals, according to the National Parks and Recreation Association. In Florida, this includes an award-winning state park system comprising 175 state parks, as well as entities such as The Villages Recreation and Parks Department that develop creative programming.

Throughout the month, the department will offer programs on health and wellness, environmental resilience and how to help the local community.

The first event, 5 Hacks for Mindfulness, will take place Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Lake Miona Recreation. Other events, such as a trivia session with The Villages Health on July 14, focus on the benefits of being in nature, exercising and exploring national parks.

Later in the month, residents can attend activities such as learning to grow native plants on July 28. For a full list of events, see the Recreation and Parks publication available at any recreation center or online at districtgov.org.

The month also celebrates the volunteers, part-time and seasonal workers who help maintain parks and recreation programs.

Linda Morrison of the Village of St. James volunteers with the Friends of Lake Griffin State Park group which supports Lake Griffin State Park at Fruitland Park.

State park staff and volunteers who work in the recreation and parks industry are grateful for the month because of the focus on the importance of these public spaces, Morrison said.

I’m really aware of the need for parks, aware of how our job is to work in sync with nature, Morrison said. We all need to take the time to reflect on our impact on nature and its lasting effects, but also how being in nature impacts us.

The village recreation and parks department is also supported by its own corps of dedicated volunteers.

In 2022, more than 5,000 volunteer resident lifestyle group leaders gave at least 252,500 hours of service, breaking the department record.

And while the department hosts special events in July, its impact on residents is felt year-round, Henry said.

Hundreds of inhabitants meet every day in the leisure centers of the Villages to socialize and take part in the events of the department. The department also works with approximately 4,300 clubs in The Villages to ensure they have what they need to thrive.

Gino Mion, leader of The Villages water volleyball league, said he was grateful The Villages provided so many opportunities for residents to get active.

There are different skill levels to play water volleyball in The Villages, so people with minimal skill levels don’t have to feel pressured playing with advanced players, said Mion, of the Village of St. James. It’s such a popular thing in The Villages, so there’s plenty of chance to play.

Mion said he appreciates that the recreation department is willing to work with residents who enjoy water volleyball. Several years ago, the league partnered with the department to create village-wide water volleyball rules.

There are water volleyball matches at least once a day here, and we had people playing by one set of rules in one pool and different rules in another, he said. We didn’t want there to be any confusion or frustration if people were playing in multiple pools.

Abundance of Love, a non-profit organization, meets at three recreation centers twice a month. The group is made up of long-time knitters and newbies, so people help each other out when they can.

We all love coming to recreation centers because we know we can see our friends and have fun while helping others, said club manager Jen Smith of Village Santiago. The group is sometimes quite large, so without the leisure centers we have to host at home, which can be difficult.

