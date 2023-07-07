Bollywood Parks Dubai permanently closed – News





A sad fate befalls the landscape of Dubai’s theme parks: after the Bollywood Parks™ theme park owned by Dubai Parks™ & Resorts (DXB Entertainment / Dubai Entertainment Holding) has been temporarily closed to visitors during the month of Ramadan (March 22 to April 21, 2023), the park will now keep its gates permanently closed. The park said: “We thank all of our guests, partners and teams who have helped bring the colorful world of Bollywood to Dubai, since we launched the world’s first dedicated Bollywood theme park in 2016.” Here, visitors could immerse themselves in the world of Bollywood cinema in six different themed areas with a total of 17 rides, attractions, numerous live shows, dining and retail offerings (we reported in EAP 6/2016 & EAP News December 22, 2016). Unfortunately, visitors never got to enjoy a ride on the “Bombay Express” wooden roller coaster provided by Large international coasterswhich was intended for six flags park originally planned in Dubai but never realized and was ready to operate since 2020 but was not commissioned for unknown reasons. The park further indicates that the “Raj Mahal” theatre, which is part of Bollywood Parks, is expected to reopen soon and will be available for private events. It also says “exciting details of new attractions and experiences set to open at the Middle East’s largest theme park destination” will be announced over the coming months, suggesting operations will continue in a different form. Last fall, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts announced the creation of a real Madrid theme park in Dubai. Other resort-owned parks and accommodation offerings, such as Motiongate™ Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water park, LEGOLAND Hotel, Hotel LAPITA™Collection of autographs and JumpX in the mile of retail and gastronomy RIVERLAND™ Dubai. (eap)

