Euphoria Actor Dominic Fike Opens Up About His History Of Drug Use





Dominic Fike was nearly fired from Euphoria, the HBO Max drama about the dangers of addiction and teenage life in Los Angeles for using drugs, the 27-year-old actor and singer has claimed in a interview filmed in his native Florida. I was a drug addict and being on a show that, you know, is mostly about drugs, it’s very difficult, Fike told Zane Lowe during a nearly hour-long Apple Music conversation posted on Thursday. Euphoria premiered in 2019 and captivated viewers with its harrowing depictions of addiction, teenage love triangles, and substance abuse. When asked if he brought some of his own personal experiences to the show, Fike, who plays a teenage drug addict named Elliot, answered candidly. Oh my God, man, yeah, the actor told Lowe. I was so fucked up for much of this show. It was really bad. I was reprimanded for this. I almost, you know, got kicked off the show… They were like, Bro, you can’t do this. Fike said Euphoria creator Sam Levinson found him a sober trainer to keep Fike off drugs and it didn’t work. When asked if the filmmakers used a lot of footage in which Fike appeared when he was really high, Fike replied: They had to. Lowe suggested that a bit of a double standard was in play: It’s like, we want you to be sober, we don’t want you to set a standard for yourself or others on set, but it’s is a great scene. Yeah, it’s entertainment, man, Fike told Lowe. They give you a lot of money and they’re just like, Yeah, get it, mate. Sink or swim. “Euphoria” actor Dominic Fike says creator Sam Levinson found him a sober trainer, which didn’t work out. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis via Getty Images Fike had already established himself as a popular SoundCloud musician when he was cast in Season 2 of Euphoria. Her character even sang a song for Zendayas’ character, sparking a love triangle on the show that preceded an actual romance with co-star Hunter Schafer. Fike and Schafer, who plays Jules on Euphoria, went official after sharing a kiss in February 2022 and would have published as much on Instagram. That relationship has since ended, however, with Fike telling Lowe that he’s done being in a relationship right now. When asked if he was looking forward to filming the third season which had been postponed to 2024 then was delayed again amid the writers’ strike, Fike said it was going to be sick. I have a better dynamic with everyone, he told Lowe. I mean, well, almost everyone. I think it will. Were all adults, in a way. I try. Need help with a substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the United States, call 800-662-HELP (4357) for SAMHSA National Helpline.

