Entertainment
Ted Cruz Blows Up The Map In Barbie Movie As Hollywood Yearns For Communist China
WASHINGTON Senator Ted Cruz says a map of the world featured in the upcoming Barbie movie contains an insidious detail meant to curry favor with the Chinese Communist Party.
It’s shameful to see Hollywood speaking out for the Chinese Communists, the Texas Republican said on his regular podcast on Friday.
The highly anticipated film, based on a children’s toy, is set to be a summer blockbuster. THE the map at the heart of the controversy includes a crude depiction of Asia with a dotted line protruding south of the area roughly representing China.
Critics see the dotted line as a nod to the nine-dash line that China uses to represent its claims to sovereignty over a vast stretch of the massive and strategically critical South China Sea.
China’s neighbors in the region have strongly contested China’s claims. A A Hague-based international tribunal rejected the nine-dash line and China’s claims in 2016.
Vietnam banned the Barbie movie for its inclusion of the offensive image of the nine-dash line.
Warner Bros. says critics are reading too much into something that was never intended to represent any sort of geopolitical commentary.
The map of Barbie Land is a whimsical and childlike pencil drawing, the studio said in a statement to NBC News. The doodles represent Barbie’s imaginary journey from Barbie Land to the real world. It was not meant to make any statement.
The film, which will be released on July 21, stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.
The offensive dotted line appears in screenshots to have only eight dashes. Cruz acknowledged that the cartoon’s map wasn’t very detailed, but suggested that the studio knew exactly what it was doing with those markings.
He said there is an ongoing trend of movie studios not only censoring their films in line with Chinese communist sensibilities, but also echoing party propaganda.
They recognize that repeating what makes the Chinese Communist Party and the government happy increases the chances that the government will allow the film to be sold in China, Cruz said.
Cruz has for years highlighted and criticized Hollywood’s willingness to censor films for Chinese audiences. This included sponsoring legislation to cut off US government aid to movie studios if they allowed China to censor the final product.
Some of his language was included in last year’s annual defense policy measure and resulted in new rules just released by the Pentagon.
Great action films often involve cooperation between filmmakers and the military to depict fighter jets, aircraft carriers, tanks, and other hardware.
But the Ministry of Defense will no longer provide such aid unless the filmmakers first guarantee that they will not allow Chinese censorship of the film.
Cruz cited various examples of this censorship, including the initial modifications to the bomber jacket worn by hotshot fighter pilot Pete Maverick Mitchell in the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun sequel.
Critics gushed over the film’s first trailers which showed that the flags of Japan and Taiwan had been removed from the Mavericks’ jacket.
What does he say to the world when Maverick is afraid of the Chinese Communists? Cruz said in a floor speech at the time.
The filmmakers then reversed course and restored the flags on the jacket in the final version of the film.
During the Friday podcast, Cruz praised the new Pentagon rules.
Hopefully this will be a major incentive to stop this garbage, to stop Hollywood from kowtowing to Chinese communists.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2023/07/07/ted-cruz-blasts-map-in-barbie-movie-as-hollywood-sucking-up-to-communist-china/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
