Confusing and sad: Emilia Clarke returns to Game of Thrones | Entertainment

Emilia Clarke was ‘really sad’ when she starred in ‘Game of Thrones’.
The 36-year-old actress admitted it was “very confusing” learning to navigate her sudden fame playing Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO drama series as well as coping with the death of her father and her own medical problems after suffering two brain aneurysms. .
She told the LA Times newspaper: “There were times when I was really sad on this show, just because I was a young woman in my twenties.
This was all happening while Game of Thrones was happening, so it could be very confusing at times.
But over time, Emilia has learned to appreciate how special her experience with the series was and feels “lucky” to have played the Mother of Dragons.
She said: “It’s not a shabby role to be associated with. Daenerys I hope is associated with some caliber of work, I’m so lucky that it is. As long as people don’t ask no questions about nudity.
Following the end of the series, Emilia turned to theater and film roles before embarking on her new project, playing Giah in the Disney+ alien spy series “Secret Invasion”, as she needed “to do something different to take a break from ‘Game of Thrones’.
She said: I needed different characters. I needed different experiences. I just want to try to do as many different things as possible.
And the British star is determined to have as many new experiences as possible in order to learn more in her career.
She said: I just want to keep expanding and reaching for the things that I haven’t had the chance to do before.
With each new experience [and] with each passing year, you have more to play with as an actor.
