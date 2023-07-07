Entertainment
Bollywood roundup: Huma Qureshi, Sara Ali Khan, Aamir Ali, and more…
Mumbai– Doing exactly what ‘nepokids’ aren’t supposed to do, Sara Ali Khan, fresh off the hit of mid-budget ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, was spotted enjoying a rickshaw ride with a friend for his gym. session in Bandra.
Dressed in a sports top and shorts, wearing slippers and carrying her handy bag, Sara not only posed for the paparazzi, but also waved to other motorists and fans, who were surprised to see their actress preferred to travel like a commoner.
Work-wise, Sara will soon be seen in four highly anticipated releases – “Ae Watan Mere Watan”, “Metro In Dino”, “Murder Mubarak” and an untitled movie starring Jagan Shakti.
Backed by Dharma Productions, “Ae Watan Mere Watan” is a biopic based on freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who started an underground radio station in Mumbai called Congress Radio during the Quit India movement of 1942.
In the few months of its existence, the radio station left a big mark as it greatly aided the freedom movement by broadcasting uncensored news and other information banned by the British Raj. The film will be released on Prime Video.
Aamir Ali on ‘The Trial’: Suparn completely changed the kind of roles I’ve played so far
Mumbai – Actor Aamir Ali, who will be seen in a new avatar in ‘The Trial – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’, thanks director Suparn Varma for “completely” changing the kind of roles he has played so far .
Aamir will assume the role of a serious inspector, loyal to the law and eager to bring the illegality to justice. He tells how he broke away from this image with Suparn’s vision.
“After FIR no one thought to cast me as a cop, maybe they had an inhibition that I played a cop on TV who is still watched and loved. However, hats off to our director, Suparn Varma, for completely changing the kind of roles I’ve played so far.
“I have a very serious role on the show, but Suparn created such a relaxed atmosphere on set that it felt like we were on a picnic. I think that’s the best way to work on any set,” he said.
“The Trial” follows Noyonika’s journey as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal.
The gritty courtroom drama stars Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta, along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.
Produced by Banijay Asia, it will be broadcast from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Big B on ‘Project K’: Honored to be on the same frame as Prabhas
Mumbai – Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote a heartwarming note for the crew and cast members of ‘Project K’ on Friday and said he was honored to be a part of the film and to be in the same frame as Prabhas.
Amitabh took to Twitter, where he shared Vyjayanthi Movies’ news about “Project K” debuting at San Diego Comic Con.
In the caption, Big B wrote, “I am honored and had the great privilege to be part of this great company of Telugu cinema, ‘Project K’ and to have had the immense honor of being in the same setting of the idol, Prabhas.
“Thank you all… and thank you Nagi Sir, for thinking of me… The humility, respect and concern that Prabhas gave me was so touching and moving… Not for me, but for all who are involved in ‘Project K’, may your hard work reach new horizons… love and prayers.
“Project K” is a multilingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, with an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, each portraying key roles that will contribute to the extraordinary storytelling of the movie. .
Vyjayanthi Movies will host engaging conversations and unforgettable performances, giving attendees a glimpse into India’s vibrant culture and the world of science fiction.
The SDCC celebration will kick off with an exciting panel featuring special guests Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika alongside national award-winning director Nag Ashwin on July 20.
During this panel, the creators of “Project K” will unveil the film’s title, trailer and release date, giving audiences a truly immersive experience on Comic-Con’s biggest stage. (IANS)
