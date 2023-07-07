Idol actor tells feminists to get mad for not listening to Lily-Rose Depp and others who stress filming was safe and not exploitative





Idol actress Jane Adams has called out feminists in a recent Vanity Fair interview for insisting that the controversial HBO series exploited its on-set actresses when many of them, from Lily-Rose Depp to DaVine’s Joy Randolph and Adams herself, pointed out the opposite. What’s amazing to me is that no one is listening. I’ve never seen this before in all my days, such a stubborn We refuse to change the narrative, Adams said. I especially want to say to all feminists, Fuck you. All these women I work with talk about their experience and you don’t listen. You are not listening! More Variety The idol sparked controversy long before it began its five-episode run on HBO. An investigative report released by Rolling Stone in March claimed the series was exploitative. Many actresses on the show spoke out against the report and pointed out that they felt safe during the making of the show. Depp, whose nudity and sex scenes on The Idol sparked controversy, called series co-creator Sam Levinson the best director she’s ever worked with and the one who listened to her and made her feel respected on set. Adams stars in The Idol as Nikki Katz, a soulless record label executive who works with Depps’ pop star Jocelyn. The show has regularly been called misogynistic porn and torture by the press. I love the show, Adams told Vanity Fair. These days, with some people, you almost have to apologize when you don’t like something or like something. I don’t really care anymore. It’s a good thing to be a woman with gray hair, it’s almost like getting a license to not care. Adams later said, Free speech is a license to offend, period. The funniest thing, for me, is to offend a group of people, whatever you do. The story continues In an interview with Variety, Adams co-star Randolph said she never saw any actors being abused on set while filming the show. She admitted the production had long shooting hours, but nothing in her mind was unusual about it. To be very transparent with you, if I had seen someone being mistreated, especially since I was one of the older actors, I would have said something, or I would have left this set, Randolph said. But also we get paid for what we do which is his long hours so when they said in the [Rolling Stone] article that its long hours, well, any show you’re on, you work at least 12 hours. If you’re walking there and it’s been 12 hours, that’s a good day, girl. So there were some things in the article that I was like, well, wait a minute, now I’m confused because anyone in the industry knows there are long hours. All five episodes of The Idol are now available to stream on Max. The best of variety Sign up for Newsletter Varieties. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

