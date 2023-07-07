Entertainment
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo settles into the persona of Mickey Haller with the return of ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’
When Manuel Garcia-Rulfo was cast as the charismatic defense attorney Mickey Haller from Michael Connelly’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” novels in a new Netflix series, he couldn’t help but think of Matthew McConaughey, who played the lawyer in a 2011 film.
“Talk about charm,” Manuel Garcia-Rulfo said of the Oscar-winning actor. “I thought about it…because it’s hard to have that shadow…but just jump in and do your best and hope people enjoy it.”
Garcia-Rulfo needn’t have worried. His version of Haller was approved by critics and viewers – Netflix said the first season ranked well. The first five episodes of season two are now streaming. The remaining five episodes will drop in August.
In the series, Mickey is a Los Angeles attorney with a deep knowledge and respect for the law, who uses his understanding to think outside the box and find loopholes that help his clients. He also does much of his work in the back of a Lincoln as he is driven around Los Angeles by his trusted driver and confidant, Izzy (Jazz Raycole). divorces. He of course needed to correct his reputation both professionally and personally. In the second season, he picked up some high profile wins and is now the man of the hour.
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo knew he was putting on big shoes when he reprized the character of Mickey Haller in the Netflix series “The Lincoln Lawyer.”
– Associated press
Garcia-Rulfo credits Mickey’s team with contributing to his success, which besides Izzy includes his second ex-wife Lorna (played by Becki Newton) and investigator Cisco (Angus Sampson.)
“Becki’s character, Lorna, is like the engine,” Garcia-Rulfo said. “If it wasn’t for her, I think he’d be a great lawyer but a disaster. So I think it’s the people around him.”
“She’s not just a receptionist. She’s not just an ex-wife,” Newton said of Lorna. “She’ll run the joint and has no problem asserting herself in situations that could be very intimidating. Lorna doesn’t apologize. She doesn’t feel like she doesn’t belong. I loved that She does not back down in any situation.
She also created her own story for Lorna and Mickey – and why they work together despite their romantic past.
“I think it was clear to them probably very quickly that they weren’t meant to be romantically linked forever, but they loved each other and needed to be in each other’s lives in some way. different way,” she said.
Mickey has other romantic entanglements, including his first ex-wife, Maggie, played by Neve Campbell, the mother of his teenage daughter. Both have a will/why won’t they scenario that prevails in the series.
Charismatic defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) works hard to fix his reputation in Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer,” which is back for season two on Netflix.
– Courtesy of Netflix
Newton and Campbell only shared one scene on the show together, but there was no tension between the characters.
“I’ll never forget that day because I think on the page it would have been really easy to play these two kind of mean women because they had both been married to the same man,” Newton said. “Neve said right away, ‘We don’t do this scene like that. We are two people who are concerned about someone, but it is not about these two women fighting. I loved that she didn’t want to play any stereotypes about ex-wives fighting for one man.”
Like Mickey, Garcia-Rulfo is also in demand and busy. He is about to start filming a new movie and has just finished a dramatic thriller based on a popular Mexican novel called “Pedro Paramo” with Tenoch Huerta from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.
“The Lincoln Lawyer” is also popular in Mexico where Garcia-Rulfo’s father is a dentist. The Volkswagen Beetle is a popular car in the country. Garcia-Rulfo says people now call his dad “the beetle dentist” because of his son’s role.
