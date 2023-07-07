Hollywood is about to stop because of one band





By Charlene Badasie | Actors are preparing to strike if talks between the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) reach an impasse on July 12 in midnight. an agreement in principle was reached on June 30 to extend their existing contracts while negotiations continue. If SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP fail to reach an agreement by July 12, the cast will go on strike. According Deadline, the cast have already begun working on strike-related picket boards, placing T-shirt orders, and assembling numerous rosters of captains and coordinators. SAG-AFTRA members drew inspiration from the Writers Guild of America (WGA), whose leaders planned daily activities outside studios in Los Angeles and New York during its 65-day strike. Although SAG-AFTRA has not yet formally contacted the WGA regarding logistical details, several WGA members have independently expressed their willingness to support SAG-AFTRA captains and coordinators as needed. Striking groups of writers and actors are expected to unite at existing picket locations, increasing the need for additional staff at each site. If negotiations fail, SAG-AFTRA cast members, who voted to strike by an overwhelming 98%, are set to take to the streets on July 13. The union reportedly sent its members an email over the July 4 weekend asking them to participate. during picket activities at CBS Radford on July 5. This call to action resulted in strong member participation. How the actors’ strike could impact film and TV The impending actors’ strike has raised concerns about its potential impact on the film and television industry. However, industry experts suggest that the effects might not be as great as expected. With the ongoing WGA strike already causing disruption, much of the immediate impact has already been felt. Production schedules have already been disrupted, with scripts remaining unwritten or WGA picket lines preventing crew members from crossing, leading to scheduled shutdowns. Late-night shows have already gone dark since May, indicating that the immediate television landscape will not be significantly altered by a cast strike. Beyond the immediate disruptions, the combined effects of the WGA and potential player strikes are expected to have a lasting impact on the industry. Even after the settlement of the labor disputes, it is expected that there will be a decrease in the number of scripted series for a certain period. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a strike has involved the WGA and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) teaming up for a strike. In 1960, when the WGA was engaged in a five-month strike, Ronald Reagan, then president of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), called on members to launch their own strike. Even after the settlement of the labor disputes, it is expected that there will be a decrease in the number of scripted series for a certain period. The SAG strike lasted six weeks, significantly shorter than the concurrent WGA strike which lasted 148 days. However, the longest strike in SAG history took place in 2000, lasting a staggering six months. This particular strike focused on commercial players and the issue of residuals for television and radio commercials. As negotiations continue, the writers’ strike and potential actors’ strike have undoubtedly prompted a reassessment of production strategies and budgets, leading to a change in the landscape of the entertainment industry.

