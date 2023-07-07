Terence Ernest Burridge Obituary – Columbia Daily Tribune





On June 28, 2023, Terence (Terry) Ernest Robert Burridge died of natural causes at the age of 93 in Columbia, Missouri with his children by his side. Terry was born on December 12, 1929 in the heart of London, England. During World War II, Terry was evacuated to the British countryside during the London Blitz. He spent much of his childhood moving from house to house because of the war. At the age of 14, Terry began his professional life as a self-taught mechanical engineer, developing a passion for working on planes, cars and coaches. He would go on to serve in the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy at the age of eighteen in post-war national service. He was stationed on HMS INDOMITABLE and sailed to Gibraltar where he built impressive aircraft such as Sea Hornets, Hurricanes and Spitfires. While in the Navy he met the love of his life Priscilla Pattison, and the two were married on April 8, 1950 and had two children, Stephen and Pauline. After his naval service, he began his career in the entertainment industry in the 1970s, working with artists like the Beatles, Dionne Warwick, the Isley Brothers and Jack Jones. He spent most of his entertainment career working with Jack Jones as a tour manager, traveling all over the world. In 1995, Terry moved permanently to the United States and became a US citizen in 2005. He spent his retirement in rural seclusion in Harrisburg, Missouri, where his hobbies included feeding wildlife and listening. musicians of his time like Frank Sinatra. Terry was known for his playful sense of humor and will forever be remembered in the stories shared by his loved ones. Terry is survived by his son, Stephen Burridge, his daughter-in-law, Kimberly Burridge, his daughter, Pauline Mashburn, his son-in-law, Paul Mashburn, his sister, Lesley Chapman, and his grandchildren, Stephanie Sabine, Victoria Curzon and Sophie Nely. Terry also had the joy of knowing his great-grandson, Leo Nely. He was predeceased by his father, Ernie Burridge, his mother, Mary Adele (Bennett), and his wife, Priscilla. He is also survived by his beloved cat Maude, who was his companion in his twilight years. It was Terry’s wish that no official services follow his passing, but rather that he be remembered in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Central Missouri Humane Society. Posted on July 07, 2023 Published in the Columbia Daily Tribune

