Hollywood Post Producer Compares Possible Actors’ Strike to Pandemic – Deadline





Editor’s note: As part of Deadline’s ongoing coverage of the WGA strike, we want to give voice to other Hollywood workers who are also affected by the work stoppage. This column was written by a post-producer based in Los Angeles. I contacted Deadline to ask why they haven’t published more stories from those of us who are not writers affected by the WGA strike. Surprisingly, they responded and asked me to let them know how this strike affected me and my family. I am not affiliated with the AMPTP but have been a post producer in the entertainment industry for 25 years. I’m currently working on a show and was supposed to get back to work in a few weeks, but unfortunately my start date has been delayed indefinitely. When I came out of the Covid pandemic, I was broke (like many), with massive credit card debt (like most), and my credit rating had taken a hit. I came out of lockdown (hopefully in good health), after losing 17 months of employment, but I never imagined going through that same experience again, yet here we are, except this lockdown isn’t due to a rare global virus. For me and my family, the hardship, like many right now, is financial, but unlike the first pandemic, the mental health effects of this one have been far worse. I do not sleep; I don’t eat well, and every day is a struggle trying to stay busy and not think about the bill I can’t pay or how we’ll make our next mortgage payment. Every morning, my husband wakes up at 4:45 a.m. to go to work. The guilt and anxiety are immeasurable. As the main breadwinner in our family, the pressure this put on my partner makes me sick. I know many are going through the same anxiety as I am, so maybe reading this will let them know that once again, we are all in this together. And by many, I mean those of us who have had no control over our lack of work or our current situation. The WGA chose to strike, and I don’t want to sound insensitive to what they are fighting for (they have many fundamental issues that need to be addressed), but they knew the risks and chose to march anyway. Why, after all the hardships we’ve been through, wouldn’t they be willing to extend the time as much as possible to close the deal? It’s something I don’t understand, yet it was their decision, so here we are. To be clear, I am and will continue to be a supporter of unions in our industry even though, speaking for myself and for those of us in the post-production world, we have no representation. Make no mistake, if the WGA strike continues and SAG joins them next week, what we all went through last time will be nothing compared to the hardships we will face this time around. Our government will not be there to help us with extended benefits or loans. We will be alone, and our industry as we know and love it will be changed forever and not for good. Peace to all.

