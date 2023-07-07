The 2021 overdose of actor Michael K. Williams, famous for playing a drug world gunman, stands out as an example of fentanyl’s murderous march. Now, with a man charged with her death facing possible sentencing, one of Williams’ closest friends wants the case to represent something else: pity.

David Simon, co-creator of HBOs The Wire, in which Williams played the universally feared bank robber Omar Little, has written to a Manhattan judge urging him to grant clemency to defendant Carlos Macci, 71.

The three-page letter from Simons was part of a filing Thursday by Maccis’ attorney to U.S. District Court Judge Ronnie Abrams.

Simon noted that Williams, 54, has always maintained that he was responsible for himself and that the decision to use or stop using drugs would always be his and that this attitude, combined with his opposition to longtime supporter of mass incarceration and the war on drugs, convinces him that he would like me to write this letter.

What happened to Mike is a painful tragedy, Simon wrote. But I know that Michael would look upon the broken and sorry life of Mr. Macci and know two things for sure: one, that it is Michael who bears the greatest responsibility for what happened.

And second, Simon continued, “No possible good can come from the incarceration of a 71-year-old, largely illiterate soul, who herself has struggled with a lifetime of addiction and dealing drugs not for profit but rather as someone caught up in the diaspora of dependency itself.

The Wire was a five-season panorama of the drug trade in Baltimore, where Simon was once a police reporter. He followed narcotics and the corruption that accompanied them to the streets through all municipal institutions. Williams’ character made a living robbing dealers, his presence presaged by an ominously hissed version of The Farmer in the Dell and Omars screams to come!

Simon said that during The Wire’s third season, Williams quietly admitted his addiction issues to a producer. Then, in order to stay at the job that was, in effect, a stabilizing influence in his life, he willingly agreed to let us help him deal with his drug use, going so far as to seek the constant companionship of a member of crew whose job it was to ensure some distance between Mike and temptation.

The show ended in 2008, and afterward, Williams openly discussed her struggles with drug addiction. Macci is one of four men charged in connection with her death.

All four men have pleaded guilty, with Maccis’ sentencing scheduled for later this month. According to the filing by his attorney, Benjamin Zeman, the court’s probation office recommended a 10-year sentence for Macci, who pleaded guilty in April to agreeing with others to possess and distribute narcotics.

Zemans’ filing calls for Macci, who has been jailed since his February 2022 arrest, to be given a time served sentence, which would be nearly a year and a half.

Zeman said he asked Simon to write on behalf of Maccis because he was such a thoughtful and eloquent voice on what the failed drug war has brought about, and I knew of his relationship with M Williams and everything Mr. Williams had talked about. this subject during his lifetime.

Simon, in his letter, called Williams one of the finest actors I’ve had the honor of collaborating with and one of the most thoughtful, gracious, and charitable souls I can call a friend.

I never failed to see him take responsibility for himself and his decisions,” Simon added.

