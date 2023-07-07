Stranded dolphin dies near Mizell-Johnson State Beach Park in Hollywood – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – A dolphin has died after being found stranded near Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Beach Park in Hollywood. Rescue team members from the Miami Animal Rescue Society responded to the incident on Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce flew over the scene as State Park and Recreation workers assisted the stranded dolphin. We tried to keep the animal as comfortable as possible until our [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] vet arrived, he said. Sadly, the animal died on the beach and it will be taken back to the NOAH lab in Miami for a necropsy to hopefully determine the cause of death and collect biological samples. Several people tried to help the mammal, as they pushed it out of the water in an attempt to save it. The Marine Animal Rescue Society was one of the nonprofit organizations that responded. Whenever an animal gets stranded we want to try to understand why, and learn more about the ocean and what animals are doing in the ocean, so when an animal gets stranded we do our best to perform as much research and science as possible, said a member of the rescue team with MARS. Lifeguards said it was important that swimmers keep their distance and call the appropriate agencies if they see a mammal washed up on shore. If the public sees an animal in distress on the beach like we saw today, the best thing to do is contact Florida Fish and Wildlife, NOAH, or ourselves as MARS and we can send rescuers. and be able to help save the animal, the rescue team member said. Other authorities have been contacted to assist in the rescue. The dolphin was taken away in a U-Haul truck. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wsvn.com/news/local/broward/beached-dolphin-dies-near-mizell-johnson-state-beach-park-in-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos