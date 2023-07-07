Spark set to take over a section of Monument Circle

Workers help set up Spark on the Circle. (Jill Sheridan/WFYI)

Workers help set up Spark on the Circle. (Jill Sheridan/WFYI)

The southwest quadrant of Monument Circle will be closed to vehicular traffic when Spark on the Circle takes over.

This section of the circle will be transformed into a park-like stage with synthetic turf, tables, chairs and public restrooms. Downtown Indy, Inc. led the effort, and President Taylor Schaffer said additional programming includes games, art, musical performances and local food vendors.

“We want to give them an experience here on Monument Circle that’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen downtown before,” Schaffer said.

The experiment builds on a pilot project from last summer. The Big Car art collaboration is partnering with Spark and bringing it to a smaller scale in 2022.

Schaffer said DII and Big Car have learned a lot about who visits an experience like Spark.

“Whether it’s someone who lives here, whether it’s someone who works here, or whether it’s someone who visits here who might not know much about Indianapolis,” Shaffer said. “We really saw that.”

Spark could help support other downtown businesses as more people come to the circle for everyday entertainment options. The event can also give a glimpse of what a full circle closure might look like.

Spark on the Circle will run until November.