Lady Dimitrescu actress Maggie Robertson is in Baldur’s Gate 3





Maggie Robertson, the actor who played the iconic Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, is set to play another memorable villain, this time in Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian confirmed this to me at an event I went to this week, where I played the launch version of the game. Orin the Red, as the character is known, is a shape-shifting magical menace. A sexy yet sadistic presence that will appear time and time again throughout the game – towards the latter parts of it – to test your resolve. Orin works for one of the Higher Powers you rally against in the game, and she stands out visually with her almost entirely white eyes, fiery, revealing red bodysuit, and skin on which you can see smoky patterns moving around. – it’s really a nice effect. She is ruthless and will try to use her shape-shifting powers to catch you off guard and trick you into making terrible decisions. From what I’ve seen – and I’m sorry there are no photos available that I can share with you – I’m confident that Orin will become one of the most memorable characters in the game. Aoife and Ed had the chance to talk to Maggie Robertson not too long ago. You can see Aoife’s conversation on video, and you can read Ed’s conversation with her in a separate room. Watch on YouTube Robertson joins an all-star cast in Baldur’s Gate 3, which includes JK Simmons – who you probably know as the editor of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies – and Jason Isaacs, who you probably know as Lucius Malfoy from the Harry Potter movies. Matt Mercer from Critical Role is also in the game as the returning character from Baldur’s Gate, Minsc. While they might be the standout names in the cast, the performance across the game is exemplary, both from the close companions around you and the characters you meet in the world. I’m a big fan of goblins. And it’s in those many conversations you’ll have – and more importantly, the many permutations of those conversations you’ll have – that the game was able to rack up such a high number of cinematic hours, at around 170 hours. Note, however, that you won’t see anything like this in a single game. Baldur’s Gate is almost here on PC, slated for a full release on August 3. It will take a bit longer on PlayStation 5 (September 6), and a bit longer still on Xbox as there are some issues getting split-screen co-op to work well on Xbox Series S. I’ll bring you more in-depth impressions of what I played at the BG3 event (including the PS5 version) next week, as well as a chonky interview with Larian boss Swen Vincke. For now, though, be sure to grab the Larian panel from hell that just aired for the latest public look at the game.

