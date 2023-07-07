Entertainment
The “Sound of Freedom” stuns Hollywood
In news that shocks Hollywood and the elite world of mainstream media, Angel Studios’ film ‘Sound of Freedom’ has beaten the long-promoted Indiana Jones latest sequel on July 4, despite a tiny fraction of the budget. and media attention.
The Sound of Freedom, starring Jim Caviezel and Eduardo Verstegui, is based on a true story of former special agent Tim Ballard and his mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.
CPAC held a special screening for Sound of Freedom at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC a few weeks ago to raise awareness of the crisis and announce the unveiling of CPAC’s new Anti-Human Trafficking Center. The objective of the Center is to improve collaboration between national and international entities dedicated to ending human trafficking, helping victims to reintegrate into society.
We need to address head on where we are today in this global struggle.
At the beginning of his presidency, Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, AMLO, denounced a new strategy for Mexico in the face of criminal cartels, hugs, not bullets. AMLOs positioning themselves against criminal cartels have failed as murders remain high, drugs continue to circulate and children are sold in unspeakable horror. Now that the political party AMLO MORENA has entered into narco-pacts with the murderous Sinaloa Cartel, it is time for Western Hemisphere leaders to unite against criminal cartels and stop the scourge of human trafficking. humans.
In the United States, President Joe Biden has practically given criminal cartels a gift through his administration’s disastrous handling of the southern border. Unlike the persistent gaslighting of the Biden administration, the border is by no means secure, humane and well managed. President Joe Biden rolled back Trump-era enforcement policies and put the ineffective Alejandro Mayorkas in charge of the Department of Homeland Security. The result was unhindered entry through the southern border, bringing in deadly fentanyl, at least sixteen people on the FBI’s terror watch list and more than 85,000 missing migrant children.
Under the leadership of Alejandro Mayorkass, human trafficking is booming. What was a $500 million trade in 2018 has now become a $13 billion industry, where Mexico has become the top supplier of human trafficking victims to the United States, half of whom are minors .
Under Mr. Biden and AMLO, the cartels are getting richer and our nations are getting weaker. The opening of borders, the strengthening of drug cartels and the growth of the human trafficking industry have fostered chaos in Latin America, creating the ideal conditions for the rise of socialist leaders who further aggravate the human rights crisis in the region.
With our elected leaders failing to guarantee basic human rights and empower narco-states in Latin America, few of us devote ourselves to the preservation of human life to pick up the pieces and hold our inadequate leaders. responsible.
At CPAC Mexico last November, conservative world leaders came together to propose a counter-strategy. As part of the CPAC delegation from the United States, Congressman Mark Green (CPAC Conservative 92% lifetime rating) heard AMLO’s stories of corruption and its intersection with drugs, death and destruction made possible by weak leadership. Now as chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, he is disclosing his investigation into Mayorkas’ dereliction of duty and will document, once and for all, how the failures of Biden and AMLO have strengthened criminal cartels.
The uneven path, with so-called leaders abandoning their responsibilities, is why we believe it is crucial to step up. This is precisely why CPAC launched the Anti-Trafficking Centre.
This approach allows us to act in a multifaceted way to support the ultimate goal of eradicating traffickers and helping victims. We hope that by uniting CPAC’s thought leadership, grassroots advocacy and robust grassroots activism, we can deliver an effective results-driven approach.
There is no greater fight than protecting human life. We will continue to fight human trafficking even when our leaders refuse, and we hope you will support us and our efforts to achieve justice.
We hope that all Americans, regardless of party or political orientation, will join us in this fight. To learn more about FPCC’s Center to Combat Human Trafficking, visit here.
- Mercedes Viana Schlapp is a prominent Latin national leader and political media commentator. She is currently a Senior Fellow at the CPAC Foundation and a regular host of the online show America UnCanceled on CPAC NOW.
