Entertainment
‘Dissonance’ Sets in Pensacola, Coming to Niceville This Weekend
NICEVILLE In a world still reeling from the events of 2020, “Dissonance” asks the question: Can a twenty-plus-year relationship survive the brutally honest and emotionally draining conversation about race?
Written by Pensacola playwrights Marci Duncan and Kerry Sandell, the play, which will be presented in Niceville on Saturday and Sunday, revolves around Angela and Lauren. The two characters met in college, became godmothers to each other’s children, and opened a coffee shop in historic downtown Pensacola.
As the conversation unfolds during the 90-minute play, the audience will be challenged to have a conversation. The first step is to watch the two women explain their struggles through art and show that with love and understanding as the foundation, a relationship can grow with deeper understanding.
How did “Dissonance” start?
The concept of “Dissonance” emerged when Sandell witnessed Duncan’s performance at the Emerald Coast Theater Company, and the two friends subsequently engaged in candid conversation.
With sons of similar ages, they reflected on how they navigated the social climate with their children.
“When Jamari (Duncan’s son) hits the road and goes down I-10, my concerns are different from when Andrew (Sandell’s son) hits the road and goes down to Gainesville,” Sandell, who is white, said. shedding light on the contrasting worries faced by mothers of different races.
Duncan, who is black, spoke of the transparency she experienced during the writing process and said she had never opened up so vulnerable to a white woman before.
“The biggest challenge was starting from scratch,” she said. “Rebuilding the trust that had deteriorated over time was a deliberate and difficult process. I discovered my own trust issues with white women, which I found difficult to admit to Kerry. It wasn’t just in writing, it showed up in workshops and rehearsals, in those moments when our director said, ‘I know what you’re trying to say, but you’re not saying it.'”
“For me, the most important growth and understanding came from developing a deeper awareness of seeing things from other people’s perspectives,” Sandell added.
The play also addresses the unique struggles faced by black women, who are often burdened with expectations of success and resilience. “We’re taking on that ‘Superwoman’ role and getting things done,” Duncan explained.
Why was Pensacola chosen as the setting?
The choice to place “Dissonance” in the historic Belmont-DeVilliers neighborhood of Pensacola, known for its vibrant black community, is significant.
The neighborhood has experienced gentrification over the years. Duncan said there were two crucial reasons for choosing Pensacola as the backdrop for their project.
“Black industry has been driven out of this community,” Duncan explained. “However, as recently as 2019, efforts have been made to revitalize the area and attract black-owned businesses.”
Duncan also emphasized his personal connection to the area, having traveled along the I-10 corridor connecting Pensacola to Tallahassee. The play incorporates a situation where Duncan’s character encounters an incident involving his son’s fall in Bonifay.
“I wanted to write about a place that I knew and had real experiences in,” Duncan explained. “It was genuine and appropriate.”
“Love Is So Strong”
When writing “Dissonance”, Duncan and Sandell said the process began with a foundation of love and mutual understanding.
Duncan said her character, Angela, didn’t believe their relationship could last during the difficult conversation.
“Because we set the standard in our real conversation,” Duncan added. “Love is so strong. Being able to make two different people coexist and thrive together.”
“That’s the base,” Sandell said. “It’s not politics, not race. Angela and Lauren loved each other, but there were things that weren’t said.”
Audience members from previous shows told the women the play sparked a conversation, but for some the relationship between the two was over.
Schedule “Dissonance”
All three performances of “Dissonance” will take place at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center on the campus of Northwest Florida State College on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, the performances will take place at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Sunday there will be a performance at 3 p.m.
Tickets for the event will cost $35, and you can find them by going to www.dissonanceplay.com.
