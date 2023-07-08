Cast member says the show changed his life

ORLANDO Actor Brandon Potter has worked in Hollywood for decades, but says his experiences working on the hit series The Chosen were transformational.

Potter plays an antagonistic Roman guard named Quintus in The Chosen. Currently filming Season 4, the actor, who has been in Hollywood since the early ’90s, said he was very grateful for the work environment while filming the Angel Studios original series.

“Such a big show with so many moving parts can sometimes feel anonymous. You feel like a mercenary, just some kind of gun for hire. You show up and do your job and leave. And it’s not like that’s what this show is,” Potter said in an interview with The Christian Post at the National Religious Broadcasters convention.

There’s like a big WhatsApp thread with all the cast and we talk and share news and we follow each other on Instagram the cast and crew too. Everyone hangs out and knows each other.

The artist described his teammates and his Chosen team as “exactly” like family. “Working on the show has changed my life,” Potter added.

When asked to describe his all-time favorite scene, the Texas native pointed to a scene he shot in season two with teammate Jonathan Roumie.

In terms of favorite scenes, I always come back to the scene I had to do with Jonathan Roumie, the man who plays Jesus. It’s just the two of us sitting and talking, Potter reminded himself. “The reason I like this scene is, first and foremost, because of the writing. You never get a scene on TV where there’s just two people talking for something like six or seven minutes. That never happens. There’s no such long dialogue in any type of show. Usually it cuts, or there’s an action sequence or a cut in a commercial. I so was excited to do this scene just for that because it felt a bit like a play.

“To finally be able to share a stage with him was wonderful. Simply because he’s an amazing stage partner. It’s nice to feel like I’m in the moment with another artist.

The scene also marked a high point in Potter’s career to see the level of support he received from those behind the scenes defending his work on the show.

“Feeling the support of the entire cast and crew and sitting across from such a lovely actor was a day in my career that I will always remember.

Regarding season four, Potter adds, “There’s a lot going on in season four. It’s happening to you fast and hard. Buckle up, get ready because things are getting tough,” he revealed. So far in the show, Quintus has operated kind of unhindered, he’s able to call the shots and do whatever he wants to do, and there aren’t really any consequences And in this season , there are consequences for his actions.

There are real consequences to his actions, Potter repeated. And I think that will force a change in him. I don’t know what genre, I don’t know if it’s for better or for worse. I can’t talk about it. I do not even know. But something will have to give.

Potter has played Quintus since the show’s first season and said staying with a character this long has been “one of the great joys of my life. He really likes to go deep. You don’t get the chance to do it very often.

The fourth season of the series will be released in January 2024. Potter said the release will also include various streaming services, television and theatrical events.

Brad Pelo, president and executive producer of “The Chosen,” told CP in a recent interview that the multi-season series about Jesus and his disciples is aiming to reach 1 billion people through its new distribution partnership with Lionsgate.

Lionsgate, the studio behind “Jesus Revolution,” has acquired worldwide sublicensing distribution rights for the landmark series from Angel Studios.

The Chosen, from creator Dallas Jenkins, has become a global phenomenon streamed by over 500 million people worldwide.