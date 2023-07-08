Listen to GHOST’s brooding new ballad with actor PATRICK WILSON





Surprise ! Ghost returned today (July 7) with a brand new song called “Stay,” a moody ballad that sees Tobias Forge duet with none other than actor-singer Patrick Wilson. The tune, which is actually a cover of Shakespeare’s 1992 goth-pop hit Sister, is included in the soundtrack to the upcoming horror film, Insidious: The Red Doorthat Wilson directed and in which he stars. “Stay” follows Ghost’s Spring 2023 cover EP, Ghostand is their second song to feature in a horror movie soundtrack, following the 2021 spot for “Hunter’s Moon” halloween kills. Turns out Wilson is a huge Ghost fan and approached the band to get them involved in Insidious: The Red Door in every possible way. “Ghost, to me, is one of the most unique rock bands,” Wilson said in a press release. The balance between dark lyrics and soaring and dare I say angelic melodies, makes listening to them a different experience than any other band. “So clearly, when I wanted a band that embodies the spirit of Insidious tradition, I knew where to look first. “Stay” is such a beautiful and haunting melody to end my film with, as the dark lyrics juxtaposed against the catchy melody are a great bookend for my film. Singing on it, alongside Tobias, was an absolute thrill. I wanted the melody to feel like it was Josh Lambert (my character) singing and then being tempted by the devil (the lipstick demon) in this case, sung by the brilliant Tobias Forge. “Tobias’ tone is a stark contrast to mine, and his new arrangement of the song is faithful yet fresh. It was an honor to be featured on the song, and I can’t thank Tobias and the Ghost team, especially Tim Bickford and Kristen Mulderig, for making this possible.” Listen above via YouTube.

