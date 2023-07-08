Jul 15 | Rooftop cinema at Montalbn – Summer 2023: Hollywood





Rooftop movies at TheMontalbn July – September 2023 – Films and dates below Doors open at 6 p.m.

Movie: About 10 minutes after sunset, 8 p.m. The Montalbn, 1615 Vine St., Los Angeles, CA FromThe Montalban: “The Montalbn presents Rooftop Movies at The Montalbn offering cinematic experiences under the stars. “The rooftop renamed Anitas Oasis in 2022 as a tribute to Ricardo Montalbn’s daughter and the venue’s CEO is equipped with a bar, concession stand and freshly prepared food from select vendors where guests can dine, drink , socializing and playing games. “The outdoor movie theater features a large state-of-the-art projection screen, noise canceling headphones and freshly popped popcorn. “Goods are available for purchase, including blankets for a chilly night! “The Montalbn curates films from all eras, from classics to select current releases, premieres and exclusive presentations with cast and crew when possible.” Saturday July 8: Pulp Fiction

Sunday July 9: The Raven

Friday, July 14, Scarface

Saturday July 15: Hocus Pocus

Sunday July 16: Natural Born Killers

Thursday, July 20: The Thing (original)

Friday, July 21: Lost in Translation

Saturday July 22: The Shining

Thursday, July 27: Cinema Paradiso

Friday July 28: Dirty Dancing

Saturday July 29: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Sunday, July 30: Thunderflix Presents: Total Thrash – The Teutonic Story

Thursday, August 3: Let in the good

Thursday August 10: Yes it’s Tambin

Saturday August 12: The Wedding Singer

Thursday August 17: Amores Perros

Friday August 18: Blade Runner

Saturday August 19: Pretty Woman

Thursday August 24: Mad Max

Friday August 25: The Lost Boys

Saturday August 26: Elle

Thursday, August 31, Parasite

Friday, September 1: Fargo

Saturday, September 2: The Notebook MORE INFO & TICKET LINKSHERE –Image Shutterstock

