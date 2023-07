Live outdoor theater to present | Entertainment News

COOPERSTOWN Fenimore Art Museums Glimmer Globe Theater will present live theater this summer featuring William Shakespeares The Tempest. Performances are scheduled at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays in July and August from July 12 to August 10, in the Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater. Advance tickets are available at Eventbrite.com and can also be purchased at the theater just before the show. According to a synopsis of the play provided in a press release, a crew of balloonists find their airship caught in a storm about to crash on a remote, magical island. Nearby, the vengeful wizard Prospero lives with his daughter Miranda and two servants Caliban, a native of the island, and Ariel, a spirit of the air. After Prospero reveals that he and his magic were indeed the cause of the recent shipwreck, he recounts his tragic past to Miranda, setting off a chain of events that will change their lives and the future of everyone who inhabits the island. The production is directed by Michael Henrici, who also plays Caliban, alongside Lissa Sidoli as Prospero. The production also includes Andie Alban, Tom Russo, J Lentner, Samantha Lizak, Andrew Munro, Colleen Bunn, Wriley Nelson, Peter Exton, Mark Murphy, Marisa Chism, Emily Begin, Kim Frederick, Dashiell Henrici, Tessa Davis and Gavin Abrams. Tickets are $18 for adults 13-64; $16 for seniors 65 and over and members; $10 for youth ages 7 to 12; and free for ages 6 and under. Show details will be emailed to ticket holders prior to the show. A rain date policy is available on FAM’s Eventbrite page or at FenimoreArt.org. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Another indoor location is available in case of bad weather. The Fenimore Art Museum is located at 5798 State Route 80, less than a mile from downtown Cooperstown. Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.

