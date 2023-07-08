The Bear: Matty Matheson goes from chef to producer to actor

Being a TV personality is very different from playing a TV character. For someone like food TV personality Matty Matheson, the latter can be terrifying.

“Acting scares me,” said Matheson, actor and executive producer of FX’s acclaimed restaurant drama series “The Bear.” On the show, Matheson plays Neil Fak, better known simply as Fak, the childhood friend of Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Carmy’s cousin, Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Fak is sensitive and gentle and occasionally spatial, but tries his best in both seasons to guard first beef and then bear as handyman and waiter.

But even before joining “The Bear” in 2021, Matheson still had several irons in the culinary fire, running restaurants like Cà Phê Rang, Prime Seafood Palace, Rizzo’s House of Parm (named after his daughter, Rizzo) and Fonda Balam, all under the umbrella of his hospitality business Our House. He has been the face of numerous cooking programs such as Vice’s “Munchies”, “Dead Set on Life” and “It’s Suppertime” as well as the YouTube series “Cookin’ Somethin’ W/ Matty Matheson” and “Stupid F*cking Cooking Show”.

Still, the heat in the kitchen and under the lights of the documentary cameras is nothing compared to the heat on the set of “The Bear.”

“Acting is really hard,” Matheson says in an interview with Variety. “It’s, like, a lot of hard work. I spent hours trying to remember, like, four lines. As comfortable as I am with everyone and how helpful everyone is, you want to show up prepared and ready to rock with everyone – and everyone is so good. It’s very trying for me, personally.

Characters like Carmy, Richie, and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) received spotlight episodes this season, filling in their storylines that enhance their culinary journeys. While Fak is a staple character on the show, appearing in all 10 episodes of Season 2, Matheson has yet to get an episode to explore him. And just like Fak, he would be a little nervous to be put in the spotlight.

“Having a whole episode around me, I don’t know. I’m just happy to be here,” he said.

Matheson worked with Courtney Storer (who goes by the name Coco), the sister of show creator Christopher Storer, and the show’s culinary producer, using her background as a longtime chef to help bring precision and delight in the scenario of “The Bear”.

“Coco and I worked together in detail,” says Matheson. “So I write a menu, and she writes a menu.” Giving the writers commentary on the cooking-centric dialogue between Carmy and Syd, Matheson says he and Courtney would look into their own cooking conversations in order to channel White and Edebiri onscreen.

“We were like, ‘What are we doing together? How do we collaborate? What will they do ? What are they going to cook in front of the camera? How are they going to do this? How can we then give them the steps to bring that to life on set? »

“Even when Carmy and Sydney are talking, we try to figure that out mentally,” says Matheson. “The way I think about food and the way Coco thinks about food are very different. But it’s still the same structure. Thinking of a pasta dish, we ask, ‘Where does this pasta dish come from? pasta? Where am I from? What flavors could I take and put in pasta?”

“So we’re trying to figure that out for Sydney and Carmy,” he says.

Matheson also helps Courtney develop dishes for the show, like the honey bread, savory cannoli, focaccia and broth welcome to the Bear menu, or the Italian dishes in the family affair episode “Fishes”. . Matheson says it starts in the writers room, with an overarching concept from Christopher Storer and “The Bear” co-showrunner Joanna Calo.

“They come with the grand scheme of things. Like, “seven fish” is vague, but then we walk in and we’re like, “OK, we’re going to make branzino and stuffed clams.” We get a vague umbrella and then set it to hyper to make it look realistic,” he says.

When asked about the simple but brilliant omelet with Boursin cheese and sour cream chips made by Sydney in Episode 9 (aptly titled “Omelette”), Matheson says it represents what is at the heart of a chef. ; the dishes they learned to make in the early days of culinary school that they can still make in their sleep.

“It was a technique-oriented French thing, like ‘What’s one of those simple things that looks like muscle memory or shows you doing something repeatedly – ​​something that’s just ingrained in you?’ “, He said.

Still, as much as “The Bear” revolves around the perils of dining and appreciating food, Matheson doesn’t think the show is simply about or for chefs.

“I think the only reason ‘The Bear’ is what it is is because of Chris Storer and Chris Zucchero [owner of Mr. Beef in Chicago] relationship as children,” he says. “And it’s always been that way. I don’t think it was like, ‘Let’s do a chef show.’ I think it was like, ‘Let’s do a show about a beef shop and what’s going on around it.’

“It shows that everyone comes from something,” he says. “People tune into it because everyone is broken. And it’s just like, ‘How can we get back together every day?’

“Yes, it lifts the veil a bit on how intense or dysfunctional restaurants are, but much more on the unmanageable and people unable to manage their emotions or express their needs,” Matheson says.

Reflecting on the past two seasons, Matheson admits he didn’t expect “The Bear” to achieve such immediate success.

“I think after the first season, we were like, ‘We’ll never see each other!’ We felt like we did this thing that was maybe a cult classic, something where in a few years people were like, ‘Do you remember that show ‘The Bear?’ »

As for another run in the kitchen, the chef-turned-actor has no idea what’s next. Especially with the writers’ strike delaying things.

“I’m just looking forward to doing it and spending time with everyone again. It’s one of those things that obviously happens in chronological order – a natural progression,” says Matheson. There’s nothing written, so who knows? When Chris or Joanna asks me something, then I’ll know something. But I think it’s in a few months, that’s for sure.

