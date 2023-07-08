Parsippany’s Jane Krakowski will be a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Forty years after her film debut in “National Lampoon’s Vacation”, Parsippany’s Jane Krakowski will earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Krakowski, 54, who was born and raised in Parsippany, was among the last 31 winners. She is listed in the “Live Theater/Live Performance” category with Otis Redding, who is honored posthumously.

An initiative of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the boardwalk has been a popular tourist destination since its launch with eight stars in 1958. Located on both sides of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, the list grew to 1,500 in 1961. There are now over 2,700 stars, representing celebrities from the film, television, radio, audio recording and live performance industries.

Since her notable film debut at age 15 as the precocious daughter of Randy Quaid in the first of the hit comedy film series “National Lampoon”, Krakowski has also conquered the Broadway stage and London’s West End Theater District, winning two Tony Awards and the London equivalent. the Olivier Prize.

“We’ve heard from the star,” Krakowski’s mother Barbara Krajkowski said. “I’m so proud of her and her dad would have been so thrilled.”

Her biggest roles were mostly seen on TV screen, including a five-year run as Elaine on “Ally McBeal,” followed by seven years as eccentric star Jenna Maroney on “30 Rock.” His work in both earned Krakowski a Screen Actor’s Guild Award and multiple Emmy Award nominations. She went on to receive another Emmy nomination and Crtitic’s Choice Award for her work on the hit Netflix series “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

His television credits also include the Apple TV+ series “Schmigadoon!” and stage a reboot of the game show, “Name That Tune.”

She also triumphed in musical theater. Krakowski’s extensive stage credits include 10 Broadway shows, winning a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for “Nine” (2003) and 2016 Drama Desk and Outer Critic’s Circle awards for “She Loves Me.”

Krakowski caught the performing bug from his parents, who were active in community theater. Her mother then co-founded the professional Women’s Theater Company in 2010, which started in Montclair before moving into residency at the Parsippany Playhouse.

In a 2017 interview with the Daily Record, Jane recalled growing up as a theater kid. Her father, Edward Krajkowski, died in 2016.

“From the earliest times, I remember both my parents had such an appreciation and respect for the theater,” Krakowski said. “They were enthusiasts and participants. Since I was born, they were very involved in community theaters in New Jersey.”

Krajkowski retired as the performance hall went dark during the COVID pandemic lockdown, but the theater returned to the black box space last year, revived by his protege, Lauren Mills. His daughter returned to Parsippany last year when the city council honored Krajkowski’s career with a proclamation ceremony,

No date has been set for ceremonies honoring this year’s Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees. Recipients have two years to schedule Star Ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.

Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced 10 days before the dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website.

“We’ve heard that it takes a long time, maybe a year, before that actually happens,” Krajkowski said. “So stay tuned.”

The Selection Committee, which is made up of fellow Walk of Fame members, carefully selects a group of winners each year who represent diverse genres in the entertainment world,” said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K. did an amazing job. choose these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each winner’s reaction as they realize they’ve made Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk.”

Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024