Entertainment
Sherry Cola on APIA representation in Hollywood
Diversity does not equal representation, an unfortunate truth that many Asian and Asian American actors in Hollywood have faced for decades. When Sherry Cola realized she’d been cast as the lead in “Joy Ride,” which hit theaters July 7, the mental shift needed to process the reality of the situation was shocking.
“There was a time when Ashley [Park] and I had a really long day, and we were both in the van, driving back to our hotel, and we were so tired because it had taken 12 hours of shooting this amazing, rare movie,” Cola said. to POPSUGAR. “And I’m like to Ashley, ‘Wow, everything we’ve filmed so far is important, like every scene is a great scene.’ I was just in shock, I was thinking, and she looks at me and says, ‘I guess that’s how it is to be a lead.'”
“Asian actors often don’t manage to do that: be multi-dimensional and do various things in one project.”
For Cola and Park, who are both in their early thirties and whose previous acting roles consisted mostly of supporting roles, the realization was overwhelming. “It was such an epiphany and such a moment of gratitude that we could be part of a movie that was never made,” Cola said. “We just kept figuring out that everything about this movie is a big moment, from the nightclub, to the K-pop dancing, to the drugs on the train, the scene with the hot basketball players, literally, everything was a if big time It’s such a wake up call when you’re still surprised people want to see this [story] because I think we’ve been so indoctrinated by the industry and by this country, to be frank, that our stories don’t matter that we almost started to believe them. So in those moments when we see representation on the page, we have to pinch ourselves and do a double take.”
This epiphany resonated with the entire main cast, including Cola, Park, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu, who carried the impact of their roles with them in every scene. “We didn’t take it lightly and gave it our all,” Cola said. Having the ability to perform at will, sing together in the recording studio, and “shine in such a comedic way” was “liberating.” Cola adds, “Asian actors don’t often do that: be multi-dimensional and do various things in one project.”
For the uninitiated, “Joy Ride” is the story of four friends who find themselves on an explicit and unabashed journey of self-discovery as they travel through Asia. At its core, the film is about friendship, but the trailer features a drug-dealing escapade steeped in moments of hilarity, including a K-pop rap scene with colorful costumes. So why does being part of such a comedic and chaotic film have such resonance for Cola and his castmates?
“When I received the call that I had reserved [the role], the tears were overflowing, because the journey just doesn’t happen overnight,” says Cola. “I can’t believe I can be a part of this movie that is going to make history in so many ways. because of who he is and what he stands for and how wild he is, how messy he is, and how flawed all the characters are. It’s really the journey of figuring out who your chosen family is, figuring out how to be comfortable in their own skin.”
Besides the film’s “humor, heart, and excitement,” “Joy Ride” is one of the few instances where APIA actors were given on-screen depth. “It’s everything we ever wanted as actors, and more,” Cola says. “As TV and movie fans, we want characters that you can relate to that aren’t a monolith, and that are multi-dimensional. All we want to do is tell universal stories, and s ‘we happen to represent our people, so yeah.”
Cola acknowledges, however, that this moment of celebration and progress has not been easy to achieve. “I want the younger generation to know that it’s good to be friends with each other,” Cola says, referring to the fact that Asian actors, especially Asian women, have always had to give each other nudges to make a name for himself in Hollywood. “You don’t have to have beef. We can all shine in our own way.”
This toxic work environment has created unnecessary rivalries that further limit the portrayal of Asian actors on screen and limit the ability to form friendships with other actors. But that is changing. “We see this collective energy of group project,” she says. “We really are all in this together and realizing that we are stronger together. We can’t settle for anything less than we deserve.”
Cola continues, “I feel really lucky to be in the industry at this time where we put the competition behind us, we support each other, we support each other and we lift each other up. It’s thanks to the pioneers, whose shoulders we stand on, that I am able to amplify my own voice and other voices today. I feel so grateful and lucky that through inspiring icons like Michelle Yeoh, Margaret Cho , Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Ming-Na Wen, etc. I am now able to carry this energy to make sure everyone shines.”
In addition to filming “Joy Ride,” Cola, Park, Hsu and Wu had the honor of presenting the cast of 1993’s “The Joy Luck Club” with an award at the second annual Golden Gala in May. For Cola, the honor of presenting for his heroes was a surreal experience. “They are sisters for life, and they will always have something special that they did that impacted the culture,” she says. In filming “Joy Ride,” Cola and his castmates recreated that dynamic of brotherhood, further paving the way for future generations of APIA actors. “I hope this creates a ripple effect where the industry has no choice but to make more movies and TV shows like this,” Cola said. “Performance brought us together; a script that had these characters brought us together; a studio that believed in change brought us together. It really is so special.”
“Joy Ride” is truly a wild ride from start to finish, but the film’s humor is nothing compared to the agency it gives back to its actors. “I can’t wait for the world to be blown away,” she says. “I can’t wait for everyone in the audience to gape and walk out of this theater dying to tell their friends, dying to go back and see it again, dying to do more of that kind of art that represents us in a way that breaks down stereotypes, breaks down any kind of stigma, and helps reclaim our identities and redefine us for ourselves.”
As Cola concludes, “I think this movie is the best example of making fun of ourselves, because for so long society has made fun of us here.'”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/sherry-cola-asian-representation-hollywood-quotes-49218384
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Satisfied with street carnival in Papua, President Joko Widodo wants to bring 2 groups to show up at the palace
- Sherry Cola on APIA representation in Hollywood
- AP State ranking table tennis tournament inaugurated
- Told Xi Jinping to Be Careful: Joe Biden Explains China Observation | world news
- Donald Trump: 2024 US Presidential Election: Poll says Donald Trump will sweep Republican primaries, DeSantis will win Florida GOP primary
- New LOL Surprise multiplayer game! Official Launch of OMG Fashion Club
- Prince Harry to Focus on Charity Projects in Hollywood: Report – Robb Report
- Ryan Siedem joins Irish at Blueline – Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Official Athletics Website
- Actor Simon Callow criticizes use of trigger warnings in theater
- Olaplex, Yeti and Cadence: product releases this week
- Lil Jon explains the inspiration behind his work with ‘Pencils of Promise’
- DeSantis enters first GOP presidential primary debate, regardless of Trump participation