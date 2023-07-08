Sherry Cola on APIA representation in Hollywood

Diversity does not equal representation, an unfortunate truth that many Asian and Asian American actors in Hollywood have faced for decades. When Sherry Cola realized she’d been cast as the lead in “Joy Ride,” which hit theaters July 7, the mental shift needed to process the reality of the situation was shocking. “There was a time when Ashley [Park] and I had a really long day, and we were both in the van, driving back to our hotel, and we were so tired because it had taken 12 hours of shooting this amazing, rare movie,” Cola said. to POPSUGAR. “And I’m like to Ashley, ‘Wow, everything we’ve filmed so far is important, like every scene is a great scene.’ I was just in shock, I was thinking, and she looks at me and says, ‘I guess that’s how it is to be a lead.'”

“Asian actors often don’t manage to do that: be multi-dimensional and do various things in one project.”

For Cola and Park, who are both in their early thirties and whose previous acting roles consisted mostly of supporting roles, the realization was overwhelming. “It was such an epiphany and such a moment of gratitude that we could be part of a movie that was never made,” Cola said. “We just kept figuring out that everything about this movie is a big moment, from the nightclub, to the K-pop dancing, to the drugs on the train, the scene with the hot basketball players, literally, everything was a if big time It’s such a wake up call when you’re still surprised people want to see this [story] because I think we’ve been so indoctrinated by the industry and by this country, to be frank, that our stories don’t matter that we almost started to believe them. So in those moments when we see representation on the page, we have to pinch ourselves and do a double take.” This epiphany resonated with the entire main cast, including Cola, Park, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu, who carried the impact of their roles with them in every scene. “We didn’t take it lightly and gave it our all,” Cola said. Having the ability to perform at will, sing together in the recording studio, and “shine in such a comedic way” was “liberating.” Cola adds, “Asian actors don’t often do that: be multi-dimensional and do various things in one project.” For the uninitiated, “Joy Ride” is the story of four friends who find themselves on an explicit and unabashed journey of self-discovery as they travel through Asia. At its core, the film is about friendship, but the trailer features a drug-dealing escapade steeped in moments of hilarity, including a K-pop rap scene with colorful costumes. So why does being part of such a comedic and chaotic film have such resonance for Cola and his castmates? “When I received the call that I had reserved [the role], the tears were overflowing, because the journey just doesn’t happen overnight,” says Cola. “I can’t believe I can be a part of this movie that is going to make history in so many ways. because of who he is and what he stands for and how wild he is, how messy he is, and how flawed all the characters are. It’s really the journey of figuring out who your chosen family is, figuring out how to be comfortable in their own skin.” Besides the film’s “humor, heart, and excitement,” “Joy Ride” is one of the few instances where APIA actors were given on-screen depth. “It’s everything we ever wanted as actors, and more,” Cola says. “As TV and movie fans, we want characters that you can relate to that aren’t a monolith, and that are multi-dimensional. All we want to do is tell universal stories, and s ‘we happen to represent our people, so yeah.”

Cola acknowledges, however, that this moment of celebration and progress has not been easy to achieve. “I want the younger generation to know that it’s good to be friends with each other,” Cola says, referring to the fact that Asian actors, especially Asian women, have always had to give each other nudges to make a name for himself in Hollywood. “You don’t have to have beef. We can all shine in our own way.” This toxic work environment has created unnecessary rivalries that further limit the portrayal of Asian actors on screen and limit the ability to form friendships with other actors. But that is changing. “We see this collective energy of group project,” she says. “We really are all in this together and realizing that we are stronger together. We can’t settle for anything less than we deserve.” Cola continues, “I feel really lucky to be in the industry at this time where we put the competition behind us, we support each other, we support each other and we lift each other up. It’s thanks to the pioneers, whose shoulders we stand on, that I am able to amplify my own voice and other voices today. I feel so grateful and lucky that through inspiring icons like Michelle Yeoh, Margaret Cho , Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Ming-Na Wen, etc. I am now able to carry this energy to make sure everyone shines.” In addition to filming “Joy Ride,” Cola, Park, Hsu and Wu had the honor of presenting the cast of 1993’s “The Joy Luck Club” with an award at the second annual Golden Gala in May. For Cola, the honor of presenting for his heroes was a surreal experience. “They are sisters for life, and they will always have something special that they did that impacted the culture,” she says. In filming “Joy Ride,” Cola and his castmates recreated that dynamic of brotherhood, further paving the way for future generations of APIA actors. “I hope this creates a ripple effect where the industry has no choice but to make more movies and TV shows like this,” Cola said. “Performance brought us together; a script that had these characters brought us together; a studio that believed in change brought us together. It really is so special.” “Joy Ride” is truly a wild ride from start to finish, but the film’s humor is nothing compared to the agency it gives back to its actors. “I can’t wait for the world to be blown away,” she says. “I can’t wait for everyone in the audience to gape and walk out of this theater dying to tell their friends, dying to go back and see it again, dying to do more of that kind of art that represents us in a way that breaks down stereotypes, breaks down any kind of stigma, and helps reclaim our identities and redefine us for ourselves.” As Cola concludes, “I think this movie is the best example of making fun of ourselves, because for so long society has made fun of us here.'”