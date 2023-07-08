Abhimanyu realizes Akshara-Abhir’s pure love; will he convince Manjiri not to be kept in custody?





Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, spoiler alert ahead: In the last track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) complaining to God that his father and mother don’t love him, so little Abhir decides he will go to his docman. We see Abhimanyu hurriedly going to Goenka house. Yes, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopra) reaches the Goenka house to get Abhir. Well, the last bit is very painful for Akshara as well as the viewers. Abhimanyu is very excited and happy to take his son with him. While Ruhi and Abhir understand everything, Manjari and Abhimanyu still can’t figure things out. How could they do this to Abhir and Akshara? Later we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) revealing everything to Abhimanyu about everything Abhir needs in his life. Abhir clearly said that he doesn’t want to meet their parents as he is very angry with Akshara and Abhinav. ALSO READ – Week 26 of the TRP list: Anupamaa remains at the top; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BAT Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Abhir reaches Birla’s house In the next piece of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhir reaching Birla’s house, where Manjari performs a puja on him. She cooks delicious food for him, but little Abhir really misses his parents and he starts having hiccups. And at the same time, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) also starts getting hiccups. It is a sign of pure love that Abhir and Akshara share. We see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Manjari really worrying about Abhir because his hiccups won’t stop. Eventually, they take her to hospital, but suddenly Akshara comes there, and she talks with Abhir, and both of them cry uncontrollably. Also Read – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Next Plot: Abhimanyu Will Lose Abhir Again to Akshara and Abhinav? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see an interesting track. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod star is going to take a little leap after which we might see Akshara and Abhinav being financially independent. They decide to go to high court, or it may also happen that Abhir runs away from Birla house. Well, for six years Abhir grew up with Akshara and Abhinav. How can he stay with Abhimanyu? Abhimanyu must understand that Abhir loves his parents the most. It is possible that when Abhinav and Akshara return to Kasauli, Abhimanyu brings Abhir back to them. Well, fans are surely hooked and impatient as so many twists are set in place. What will happen next? Also Read – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Next Twist: Will Abhimanyu realize that Abhir will be happier with Akshara? Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

