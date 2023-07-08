Katrina Kaif’s mornings are all about husband Vicky Kaushal and coffee | Bollywood





Actress Katrina Kaif shared glimpses of her morning with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal and sent the internet into a meltdown. The couple are among Bollywood’s most popular actors. Katrina, who was recently in the United States, took to her Instagram account and shared photos of her and Vicky as they had their daily fix of coffee. Sharing them, she called them the best and everyone seems to agree with her. Read also : Katrina Kaif shares photos from her vacation in the United States, Vicky Kaushal reacts Katrina Kaif shares a pasty photo with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The new photo of Vicky and Katrina The first photo shows Katrina smiling and leaning on Vicky Kaushal who was looking away from the camera. Both were in their off duty looks. While Katrina wore a black sweatshirt, Vicky sported a gray t-shirt. Their pasty photo was followed by photos of their coffee cups and breakfast pancakes, which is Katrina’s favorite. Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote in the caption, Coffee mornings (coffee cup emoticon).. the best. Reacting to the photos, a fan wrote in the comments section, Kismat hai Vicky Kaushal ki bhi (Vicky is lucky). The beautiful couple, added another. Nazar na lage (God save you from harm), another fan also commented. Katrina in the United States Katrina was recently in the United States. Although it is not known if she was alone during the trip, Vicky was not seen visible in her recent photos. Earlier in the morning, she was spotted at Mumbai airport on her way home. A video from the paparazzi featured several fans waiting at the airport to meet her. Katrina arrived in a printed top and jeans. As she smiled as many fans tried to take pictures, she finally managed to get out of the airport with the help of her security. The video is online on Instagram. Upcoming works Katrina will reunite with Salman Khan in their highly anticipated upcoming action thriller, Tiger. It is set to release on Diwali day 2023. In addition to that, it also has the return as director of director Farhan Akhtar, Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. While reports claimed Priyanka Chopra pulled out of the movie, Katrina is likely still in the movie. She also has director Sriram Raghavan’s film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Vicky was recently seen in the romantic comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Sara Ali Khan. His next release will be Sam Bahadur, from Meghna Gulzar.

