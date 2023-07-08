Lionel Messi reveal set for July 16 as Inter Miami invite media to ‘major event’

Inter Miami appeared to confirm Lionel Messi’s arrival for July 16, with the club teasing a “major unveiling event” that night to reporters.

The welcome for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will include “thrilling entertainment, on-pitch speeches and more” according to the club.

Messi will likely be unveiled alongside former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, who has also agreed to join Miami.

The club are also close to agreeing a deal for long-serving Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba, with the acquisition of the 34-year-old essentially a done deal according to the Miami Herald.

And Miami may not be done adding big names to its roster, with the club reportedly trying to convince Eden Hazard to join as well, according to Relief.

Follow MailSport on discussions here: https://www.threads.net/@mailsport

Since Messi announced his intention to join Miami last month, the club has remained fairly calm.

Owner Jorge Mas has confirmed the club hope the playmaker will make his debut on July 21 against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the League Cup.

Miami also wished him a happy 36th birthday late last month.

However, there has been no official announcement yet regarding his imminent arrival.

Even with Messi not yet in the United States, the hype surrounding his arrival is palpable.

Within 24 hours of deciding to join Major League Soccer, Inter Miami gained over 5 million Instagram followers – from around 1 to 6.1 million.

The windows of the adidas flagship store in New York are filled with models of Lionel Messi

Their number of followers is now 9 million.

And in New York, more than 1,000 miles from Messi’s new Florida home, the windows of Adidas’ SoHo flagship store are filled with scale models of the Argentine star.

In photos taken by DailyMail.com, the sportswear giant’s Broadway site is covered in photos of Messi wearing his new Inter Miami strip.

While Miami will be delighted to welcome Messi and Busquets, they will still face a massive battle to even make the playoffs.

In 20 games, the club has just 17 points – the worst mark in the Eastern Conference, which currently leaves them nine points from last place in the playoffs.

Assuming he makes his debut as planned, Messi will only have 12 MLS games to topple Miami’s season.

With help from Busquets, new head coach Tata Martino and probably Alba too, you certainly wouldn’t put a playoff spot past him.

