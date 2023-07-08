Entertainment
Lionel Messi reveal set for July 16 as Inter Miami invite media to ‘major event’
Lionel Messi reveal set for July 16 as Inter Miami finally provide update inviting media to ‘major event’ and promise ‘thrilling entertainment’
Inter Miami appeared to confirm Lionel Messi’s arrival for July 16, with the club teasing a “major unveiling event” that night to reporters.
The welcome for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will include “thrilling entertainment, on-pitch speeches and more” according to the club.
Messi will likely be unveiled alongside former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, who has also agreed to join Miami.
The club are also close to agreeing a deal for long-serving Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba, with the acquisition of the 34-year-old essentially a done deal according to the Miami Herald.
And Miami may not be done adding big names to its roster, with the club reportedly trying to convince Eden Hazard to join as well, according to Relief.
Lionel Messi is due to be unveiled on July 16, a week away from this Sunday, in Miami
And Sergio Busquets, who has also agreed to join the club, could also be revealed
Follow MailSport on discussions here: https://www.threads.net/@mailsport
Since Messi announced his intention to join Miami last month, the club has remained fairly calm.
Owner Jorge Mas has confirmed the club hope the playmaker will make his debut on July 21 against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the League Cup.
Miami also wished him a happy 36th birthday late last month.
However, there has been no official announcement yet regarding his imminent arrival.
Even with Messi not yet in the United States, the hype surrounding his arrival is palpable.
Within 24 hours of deciding to join Major League Soccer, Inter Miami gained over 5 million Instagram followers – from around 1 to 6.1 million.
The windows of the adidas flagship store in New York are filled with models of Lionel Messi
Their number of followers is now 9 million.
And in New York, more than 1,000 miles from Messi’s new Florida home, the windows of Adidas’ SoHo flagship store are filled with scale models of the Argentine star.
In photos taken by DailyMail.com, the sportswear giant’s Broadway site is covered in photos of Messi wearing his new Inter Miami strip.
While Miami will be delighted to welcome Messi and Busquets, they will still face a massive battle to even make the playoffs.
In 20 games, the club has just 17 points – the worst mark in the Eastern Conference, which currently leaves them nine points from last place in the playoffs.
Assuming he makes his debut as planned, Messi will only have 12 MLS games to topple Miami’s season.
With help from Busquets, new head coach Tata Martino and probably Alba too, you certainly wouldn’t put a playoff spot past him.
Follow MailSport on discussions here: https://www.threads.net/@mailsport
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12276947/Lionel-Messis-unveiling-set-July-16-Inter-Miami-invites-media-major-event.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden warned China’s Xi over Western investment after Putin meeting
- Michael Cohen given green light to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. in upcoming Manhattan trial
- Erdogan voices support for Ukraine’s NATO bid
- Widodo and Albanese prioritize cooperation in talks
- Lionel Messi reveal set for July 16 as Inter Miami invite media to ‘major event’
- See the aftermath of the air raid on the Lviv building
- PM Modi will visit Chhattisgarh today and launch projects worth around Rs 7600 Crores | India News
- Katrina Kaif’s mornings are all about husband Vicky Kaushal and coffee | Bollywood
- updates, video, highlights, scorecard, news
- Kenzo organizes its first show in China
- West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Brookline
- Trump asked about IRS investigation of FBI officials, ex-sworn aide says