Not just Bollywood | Ali Fazal on his collaboration with Gerard Butler in “Kandahar”





In this exclusive interview with Firstpost, Hindi film and Hollywood actor Ali Fazal talks about juggling between the two industries, his Hollywood project Kandahar, and much more. When asked about juggling, he jokes, it’s very difficult for me to answer that because it’s very new. Work happens on both sides, so I try to manage somehow. Right now a lot of work in Hollywood is on hold because of the writers’ strike. Dealing with ups and downs as an actor I think every actor’s journey goes through ups and downs. I learned more from my failures than from my successes. On preparing for his role in Kandahar I got the part very early in the casting process. With Ric, it was a very interesting collaboration and he is a very famous director today. He started out as an action director, he did the action for one of my favorite action movies called Gone In 60 Seconds, and he did some iconic movies after that. He was a very complex character because the movie he was trying to make was about the business of war and its futility. And in between all of that is a character, for lack of a better term, someone who could be a mix of Mad Max and Terminator. It’s about making money with the geopolitics that comes into play. We’ve worked hard to shape this character and worked overtime to make what we see today. Working with and bonding with Gerard Butler He was also the producing partner, so obviously he had a lot more responsibility and he was overseeing the progress of the film and that included me as well. We don’t have scenes together because I’m literally on his tail until the end when we have a stalemate. He’s one of the only people besides Ric of course who really helped and defended me. He’s a big star but just as compassionate as anybody else, and that’s what really helped us make a brilliant movie. I look forward to bonding with him in the near future. I’m literally chasing him in the movie with a black leather jacket on a black bike, cutting through the dessert and it took a lot of practice and theatrics-based hard work. It was not just a show, but an obligation. You have to know how to handle a bike and not just drive it. Credit must be given to the Bulgarian action crew who were there, I had to do a lot of stunts by myself. On cinema changing after OTT Yes, it is changing. But not too. Every change must be accepted, but we must not become its slaves. Cinema is an ever-changing platform and medium, whether it’s OTT, cinema, or the virtual reality world that’s about to hit us. The world is getting smaller and the reach is getting bigger. Ideally, everyone should return to the cinema. On his upcoming projects Vishal Bhardwajs Khufiya, there is a movie called Afghan Dreamers, and he is also planning something with Basu sir.

