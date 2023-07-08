Investing in each other keeps the head and heart strong





At a time when the isolation and separation of the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to erode partnerships of all kinds, members of Seattle band The Head and the Heart got involved, as drummer Tyler told Williams, to cherish our relationship. Head and Heart, which will headline Tuesday’s show at the Ting Pavilion, established a weekly Zoom call to ensure hearts and heads were in the same space during a disruptive time in history. Williams and bandmates vocalist and guitarist Jonathan Russell; violinist, guitarist and singer Charity Rose Thielen; pianist Kenny Hensley; bassist Chris Zasche and multi-instrumentalist Matt Gervais invested more time to connect during a period when shutdowns prevented them from rehearsing and conversing in person. We did a weekly Zoom call which was just for the group to talk about our lives and stay together, and not break up, Williams said. Then we also did therapy together. We’ve been doing group therapy since 2019, which the drummer says is valued for helping musicians stay committed to understanding each other. People also read… I think we realized we wanted to stay together as long as possible and cherish our relationship, Williams said. He said Metallica got a lot of heat at first for spending time in group therapy, but now it’s no longer a joke. The musicians’ hard work can be heard in Every Shade of Blue, a 16-track collection that explores the musical influences individual band members bring to the songmaking process and the creative energy of producers Jesse Shatkin, Andrew Sarlo, John Hill and Sammy Witte. . Work had just started on a new album in February 2020 when the pandemic hit and a cascade of shutdowns began. Each band member began recording at home on their own gear, sharing the results and relishing in the versatility. Were music, Williams said. Were influenced by so many things. This one has a lot of variety. The musicians have created so many songs that it only made sense to include as many as possible on Every Shade of Blue and revel in the diverse influences that meld into a cohesive sound that is unmistakably the band’s. It was a two-and-a-half-year learning process before we could see each other again, Williams said. We created so many things in that time that we had to use them and not sit on them. One track is Virginia (Wind in the Night), written by a grateful Russell after returning to his home country. Williams is happy to remind listeners how great Virginia is. Jon and I moved back to Richmond, said Williams, who grew up in Fredericksburg. We cannot stay away. Were back for good. Quality time in the Commonwealth includes Tuesday’s visit to the Ting Pavilion. Williams fondly recalls the group’s first performance in Charlottesville, a 2012 show opening for Dr. Dog at the Jefferson Theater. My whole family was there, he said. He said Charlottesville audiences can expect to hear music from each of the band’s albums. We always touched every album and different eras, Williams said. We always had a song or two that brought in a different audience. The Head and the Heart will headline its own inaugural music festival at the end of the summer. The Down in the Valley festival, scheduled for September 2-3 at Oxbow Riverstage in Napa, Calif., reflects the founders’ ideas of what makes a successful festival. We have to organize the whole lineup, said Williams. Everyone we like to listen to. We consider him doing it really well. It is very much like a community. Illiterate Light, Landon Elliott and Deau Eyes will also perform in Tuesday’s show at Ting Pavilion. General admission is $50. On each ticket purchased, $1 will go to La Tête et les Cœurs Fondation Rivières et Chemins. The funds will go to work in the grassroots of Seattle bands both boosting local music programs, especially those that help young people have equitable access to music education, as well as mental health resources and support. to musicians. Learn more about tingpavilion.com.

