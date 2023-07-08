Dharmendra didn’t want to play Veeru in Sholay, Ramesh Sippy told him, “If you play Thakur or Gabbar, you won’t get…”





Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy recently spoke about rejecting a full-fledged screenplay from screenwriting duo Salim-Javed and opting to develop a “four-line” idea from Sholay on the advice of his father GP Sippy. Sippy also revealed how the casting for the iconic film went. Sholay is headlined by stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan. While talking to Lallantop, Sippy shared that Salim-Javed gave him the script for Majboor, a film later directed by Ravi Tandon, as well as the idea for Sholay. He was interested in making a movie out of the script while developing Sholay’s story. But his father stopped him. “It was just a four-line idea and we had to develop it. The other script was ready and I thought that when it developed I would do the other film. But my dad said: ‘Aap issi pe (kaam) kijiye (You only work on this).’ That was the only time he interfered and maybe that was the right interference because if we had started making this movie, we wouldn’t have been able to develop Sholay like we did,” Sippy shared. . The filmmaker also revealed that Hema Malini initially feared playing Basanti in Sholay due to the length of the role. She told Ramesh Sippy, “Seeta Aur Geeta ke baad aap mujhe aisa role de rahe hain? (After Seeta Aur Geeta, are you offering me this role?)” Sippy told him that although the role was short, it would be a good one and Malini agreed to do it. “When the role was told to her in detail, complete with closing dialogues, she went to great lengths to do the role justice,” he shared. With Amitabh Bachchan, it was easy to convince him to play Jai as he liked the role of Gabbar since it came after a series of flops. But when Sippy went to meet Dharmendra to offer him the role of Veeru, he wasn’t happy. The actor said: “This is the story of Thakur and he is fighting against Gabbar. What are we going to do?” Sippy joked, “Good. Either you play as Thakur or as Gabbar, but you won’t get Hema Malini. So, Dharmendra agreed to play Veeru. Before Amjad Khan, Danny Dengzopa was set to play Gabbar in the cult hit but he had to be dropped from the film due to a dating issue. “Danny was ready to do it. But when we had to shoot, he was hit by Dharmatma’s shot. So to get it we would have had to wait another 6-8 months and I had already taken 2 years. “said Sippy. Then Salim Khan suggested the name of Amjad Khan for the role of Gabbar. “I realized that I had seen this boy in a play about South Africa in which my sister was also present. He had done a good job there. When he came to the office, at first glance he seemed like a different face, ek bhaari bharkam chehra aur ajeeb sa ek look hai, so we thought he would fit into what we wanted to create,” Sippy shared . Not only that, even Shatrughan Sinha was once considered for the role of Jai. But Ramesh Sippy wasn’t ready to handle another star on his set. He said: “I was against it because I said it would become difficult for me to manage 4 stars at the same time. So we took him to Shaan. Sholay is considered by many to be Bollywood’s quintessential masala film, which captivated audiences with its well-woven storyline, evergreen music and entertaining dialogues.

