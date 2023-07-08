Entertainment
Las Vegas developer Sphere tops music stocks this week amid hype – Billboard
Seeing is believing for some investors in Sphere Entertainment Co., developer of the state-of-the-art new venue, The Sphere, in Las Vegas.
Sphere Entertainment shares soared 22.7% this week after the world saw the first videos of the dazzling display created by the 580,000 square feet of programmable LED ‘palettes’ on Exosphere, the exterior of the spherical venue. 366 feet high. THE fascinating light show received strong media coverage from CNN, NPR, USA today, The Guardian And Daily Mail, among many others and has been widely shared on social media. The buzz helped Sphere Entertainment’s market capitalization reach $919 million, an increase of over $170 million.
U2 launches The Sphere on September 29 with a 25-date residency until December 16. As of Friday, the September 29 show is sold out and the only tickets available for the next two dates are $501 each. The other programming of the Sphere is Postcards from Earthan immersive experience created by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky that aims to showcase the technological capabilities of the place.
Sphere Entertainment was one of eight stocks on Billboard’s Global Music Index to post gains this week. The index rose 1%, beating the S&P 500 (down 1.2%), the Nasdaq composite (-0.9%), the UK’s FTSE 100 (down 1.5 %) and South Korea’s KOSPI Composite Index (down 3.6%). Shares fell on Friday (July 7) as investors feared the Department of Labor’s June jobs report – which showed wages were higher than expected – could increase the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates again to cool the economy and fight inflation.
Two radio titles were also the big winners this week. Shares of iHeartMedia and Cumulus Media rose 9.3% and 8.5%, respectively. Although both stocks are down sharply in 2023, iHeartMedia is down 35.1%, Cumulus is down 28.3%, both had a string of successful weeks. Shares of iHeartMedia have gained 66.5% over the past six weeks. Shares of Cumulus Media are up 37.8% over this period.
Warner Music Group, the only other stock in the index with a high single-digit gain this week, improved 7.4% to $28.01. This reduced WMG’s year-to-date loss to 20%.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.billboard.com/pro/las-vegas-sphere-developer-leads-music-stocks-hype/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Las Vegas developer Sphere tops music stocks this week amid hype – Billboard
- Jessica Alba and her 3 children compete at Wimbledon together: photos
- Los Angeles teen finalist in annual duct tape prom dress contest
- Nude beach etiquette for beginners #travel #pants
- US sends cluster bombs to Ukraine – BBC News
- Research finds that viruses and bacteria frequently interact in artificial environments
- A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Okrol district in Manipur. Details here
- “It’s not a threat…”: Joe Biden warns Xi Jinping after meeting with Putin
- Special counsel spent $5.4 million on Trump investigations through March
- “Annie,” the “Urinetown” Broadway actor was 68 – The Hollywood Reporter
- Gophers women’s hockey adds Greg “Boom” May and Mitch Baker to its coaching staff
- Top Fashion Stories of the Week: July 7