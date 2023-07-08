Las Vegas developer Sphere tops music stocks this week amid hype – Billboard

Seeing is believing for some investors in Sphere Entertainment Co., developer of the state-of-the-art new venue, The Sphere, in Las Vegas.

Sphere Entertainment shares soared 22.7% this week after the world saw the first videos of the dazzling display created by the 580,000 square feet of programmable LED ‘palettes’ on Exosphere, the exterior of the spherical venue. 366 feet high. THE fascinating light show received strong media coverage from CNN, NPR, USA today, The Guardian And Daily Mail, among many others and has been widely shared on social media. The buzz helped Sphere Entertainment’s market capitalization reach $919 million, an increase of over $170 million.

U2 launches The Sphere on September 29 with a 25-date residency until December 16. As of Friday, the September 29 show is sold out and the only tickets available for the next two dates are $501 each. The other programming of the Sphere is Postcards from Earthan immersive experience created by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky that aims to showcase the technological capabilities of the place.

Sphere Entertainment was one of eight stocks on Billboard’s Global Music Index to post gains this week. The index rose 1%, beating the S&P 500 (down 1.2%), the Nasdaq composite (-0.9%), the UK’s FTSE 100 (down 1.5 %) and South Korea’s KOSPI Composite Index (down 3.6%). Shares fell on Friday (July 7) as investors feared the Department of Labor’s June jobs report – which showed wages were higher than expected – could increase the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates again to cool the economy and fight inflation.

Two radio titles were also the big winners this week. Shares of iHeartMedia and Cumulus Media rose 9.3% and 8.5%, respectively. Although both stocks are down sharply in 2023, iHeartMedia is down 35.1%, Cumulus is down 28.3%, both had a string of successful weeks. Shares of iHeartMedia have gained 66.5% over the past six weeks. Shares of Cumulus Media are up 37.8% over this period.

Warner Music Group, the only other stock in the index with a high single-digit gain this week, improved 7.4% to $28.01. This reduced WMG’s year-to-date loss to 20%.