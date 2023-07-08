Jewish actor Ed Asner stars as a Holocaust survivor in new posthumous Tiger Within movie





The late Emmy Award-winning Jewish actor Ed Asner plays a widowed Holocaust survivor who befriends a homeless teenage sex worker in the new film inner tiger, which was released on Friday. Asner died in August 2021 at the age of 91. tiger inside is his last major performance before his passing. The drama, from Menemsha Films, shows Asner’s character, named Samuel, showing compassion, kindness and a sense of family to his new friend Casey, played by 14-year-old newcomer Margot Josefsohn. Together they explore themes of fear, forgiveness, healing and world peace. The film is directed by Rafal Zielinksi and written by Gina Wendkos, screenwriter of The Diary of a Princess and coyotes Ugly. Michael Pina served as producer with Mark Tschanz as composer and Helge Gerull as cinematographer. “With all the harshness and harshness he’s been through in his life, he still has enough wonderful embers in his heart to see something good in this girl, to reach out and save her,” said Asner in an interview about his character in tiger inside before his death. He further explained that the film “encourages people-to-people relationships, warmth, love [and] responsibility.” Zielinksi, who has made several award-winning independent films, said Asner’s character “overcomes the hatred for this girl and shows her unconditional love. It is the most beautiful gift that one can receive on this earth and he keeps the promise he made to his wife “to forgive everything before dying”. Asner was a television legend who earned 20 Emmy nominations and seven wins throughout his career. tiger inside was his last feature film, but months before his death he also recorded his voice for Carls datea short from Disney and Pixar that follows the Oscar-winning animated film in 2009 At the top Pixar Animation Studios. He played the widower Carl Fredricksen and the trailer For Carls date came out in June. Zielinksi researched forgiveness by talking to many scholars, experts and religious leaders before filming Tiger inside. He also asked hundreds of people on the streets of New York and Los Angeles what forgiveness means to them, as well as high school students, and the interviews and videos are available for viewing on the film. website. A study published in 2020 found that nearly two-thirds of young American adults were unaware that 6 million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust, and more than one in 10 believed Jews were the cause of the Holocaust. A separate study published in 2022 showed that nearly 33% of elementary and secondary school students in the United States and Canada did not know if the Holocaust happened and if it did, they believed that it was exaggerated or fabricated. tiger inside is available in select theaters nationwide and on-demand online. Watch the movie trailer below.

