“I realized how good I am at changing code”





By talking to PEOPLE about his new movie tower of joyactress Ashley Park has revealed how she deals with racism in Hollywood and how her experience of being “accommodating” has finally “understood me as a person”.

In tower of joy, Park stars as Audrey, a successful lawyer who goes on a business trip to Asia. However, after things take an unexpected turn, Audrey enlists the help of her childhood friend Lolo (played by Sherry Cola), her former college roommate and star of Chinese soap opera Kat (played by Stephanie Hsu). and Lolo’s eccentric cousin, Deadeye (played by Sabrina Wu). tower of joy marks Park’s first lead role and is also the first film Emily in Paris the actor was written and directed by Asian women and has an all-star cast of Asians. Park said she immediately noticed a difference in her experience. Park said, “First of all, Sabrina and Stephanie and Sherry, we’re all so happy and conditioned to be supporting characters. It was really like family from the start. And there’s a certain level of comfort , especially with [writer] Therese [Hsiao] And [director] Adele [Lim] And [writer] Cherry [Chevapravatdumrong] at the bar.” THE Beef the actor then revealed how he bonded with her tower of joy character. In the film, Audrey works hard to blend in with her co-workers (who are mostly white men) in order to advance her career. Park noted, “That’s actually why I understand Audrey so well. I want to acknowledge that I’m complicit and completely finding a way to be a part of this world. I’m Audrey that way.” RELATED: The Rise of Asian Directors and Cinema in Hollywood

Ashley Park said she was ‘accommodating’ in order to be ‘everyone’s safe place’ Lions Gate The Broadway star continued, “It’s an accommodating thing. It’s what people do on a basic level and I’ve done it thousands of times to be everyone’s safe place. Because I I always had a chip on my shoulder of, ‘Oh well, if this role was ‘I wasn’t supposed to be Asian, I probably never would have had it because I wasn’t good enough.’ Park also admitted that at times in her life and career, she has changed her behavior in order to make others more comfortable. Park said: “We’re code-switching because we’re trying to find a way to be indispensable to people, whether it’s as a friend or confidant. The reason code-switching has really helped me as a as an actor is that I’m really good at immediately observing what someone needs and what someone feels safe with. I don’t change for that, but because it makes me feel good to be it for them. But it compromised me a lot as a person. Park noted that in contrast, she didn’t feel pressured to play or change any part of herself on the tower of joy together. The actor said, “We talked about it a lot, me and and [sic] Adele and Cherry and Teresa. I didn’t need to change any code for anyone, and I could just be there as myself. I can be me.”

