



U.S. Representative from Wisconsin Mike Gallagher said this week that he’s hoping a card drawn in Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated and excessively pink “Barbie” movie. is not a statement of territorial claims in the South China Sea. “Although this is just a Barbie map in a Barbie world, the fact that a cartoonish, pencil-scribbled map seems to go out of its way to represent the PRC [People’s Republic of China] illegal land claims illustrate pressure on Hollywood to please CPP [Chinese Communist Party] censors,” Gallagher said in a report. Gallaghers’ review comes in response to a dotted line on a colored ‘world map’ that appears in footage from the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Critics have interpreted the line that appears near a distorted blue patch labeled Asia as the nine-dash line, which is a disputed border on various maps that depicts Beijing claiming large parts of the South China Sea as its territory. The nine-dash line was first depicted on a Chinese map in 1947 and since then it has been included on various maps of the country. However, an international tribunal ruled in 2016 that China had no legal basis to claim territory within the line. Gallagher, who chairs the US select committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said he hoped Warner Brothers would clarify that the map was not intended to endorse land claims and was in fact the work of an ancient anthropomorphic doll in plastic. Gallagher, who said countering China should be a main problem for the United States and has centered much of his congressional work on it, joined other US GOP lawmakers including Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn in criticizing the film. US lawmakers aren’t the only ones criticizing the film, which is set to be released in the US on July 21. It was recently banned in Vietnam because of the map and the Philippines. could soon follow. The nine-dash line has been interpreted by China’s neighbors as a threat to their sovereignty. Warner Bros said in A declaration that the Barbie Land map is a childlike pencil drawing and the doodles depict Barbie’s imaginary journey from Barbie Land to the “real world.” The entertainment company added that the card was not intended to make any statement.

