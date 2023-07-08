Entertainment
The country concert starts with a bang
By Jacob Clemens
For the Sydney Daily News
FORT LORAMIE The stage on the first day of the 42nd Annual Country Concert on Thursday afternoon was a familiar sight for regular attendees. Cars crowd the grassy parking lots, crowds gather outside the main stage with their camp chairs in hand, all in harmonious anticipation of the night ahead.
Hot suns, cold beers, said an enthusiastic couple from upstate New York. This is our first country concert here. There used to be one where we came from, but they canceled it a few years ago.
Chase Matthew is my new crush, the relationship lady said humorously to her partner’s dismay.
Blackhawk kicked off the first night of performances on the main stage with their 1994 hit Every Once in a While, and was greeted with applause when lead singer Henry Paul announced his drummer for the night, Lima native Mike Bailey. The pride of Lima, he said.
It’s just a great environment, it’s really great to see things go well, said Damian, a longtime event worker. This year is quite personal as we lost a very dear member of our crew. She took care of the walking team in the main show area, and she was… she was our mother, we called her. It was important to her. Well, show her we can handle this, even without her.
Discussing the responsibilities of working at the Country Concert, Damian said: We like to keep it like magic, you won’t even see us. he explained, We want to make sure you feel comfortable, like it’s your own place to kick back, relax and watch some great music.
If you attend this year’s event and see one of the workers around, either decked out in red, white and blue, or in their crew shirt, thank them for their hard work during those three long humid summer days. They deserve respect.
Later that evening at 6 p.m., Grammy-winning Carly Pearce took to the main stage, performing many of her well-known tunes such as I Hope Youre Happy Now and What He Didnt Do.
Frank Geers, father of the performer and winner of the JD Legends Get The Gig Max Geers contest, attended Country Concert for the first time to support his son.
This is our first participation in the festival. I never even heard of this festival until recently. Many of our friends know this because they live in this part of the country, said the Cincinnati native. I’ve never been a big festival goer, but it’s been amazing
He [Max] had a scholarship for opera singing at Ole Miss. He stayed there for 6 months to start his own musical career. He has been writing his own music for 2.5 years.
Max Geers’ most popular song to date is called Spitting Bullets and has over 200,000 downloads on Spotify.
According to Frank, the idea of entering the JD Legends Get The Gig contest, Maxs eventual route to Country Concert, was actually pitched to him by his friend and fellow artist Blake Tyler, who would also be performing on the Homegrown Honky Tonk stage on same evening. .
To end the day of festivities, well-known artists Jon Pardi and Tim McGraw each gave performances Thursday evening on the main stage, in front of approximately 25,000 fans.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sidneydailynews.com/2023/07/07/country-concert-starts-with-a-bang/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gita Press a temple, Gandhiji was associated with it: PM Modi against Congress
- The country concert starts with a bang
- Jokowi says Papua is safe | KRJOGJA
- Mithun Chakraborty’s mother Shantirani Chakraborty has died, actor’s son confirms | Bollywood
- NZ Cricket’s new cash cow: how lucrative deal with Indian digital giant is already paying dividends
- The World Economic Forum did not call to abolish fashion and create a global “uniform”
- Fukushima nuclear disaster: Water release plans approved – BBC News
- From India to the global stage, here are 10 Bollywood films that are gaining international recognition
- Instead of American capitalism in Cuba, we have the Chinese army
- Ukraine deserves NATO membership, says Erdogan Turks | NATO News
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate – The Minnesota Daily
- Hawks gears up for Summer League: Young Stars ready to shine