The country concert starts with a bang

Headliner Tim McGraw shakes hands with fans as he performs at the Country Concert on Thursday, July 6. Luc Gronneberg | Sydney Daily News

By Jacob Clemens

For the Sydney Daily News

FORT LORAMIE The stage on the first day of the 42nd Annual Country Concert on Thursday afternoon was a familiar sight for regular attendees. Cars crowd the grassy parking lots, crowds gather outside the main stage with their camp chairs in hand, all in harmonious anticipation of the night ahead.

Hot suns, cold beers, said an enthusiastic couple from upstate New York. This is our first country concert here. There used to be one where we came from, but they canceled it a few years ago.

Chase Matthew is my new crush, the relationship lady said humorously to her partner’s dismay.

Blackhawk kicked off the first night of performances on the main stage with their 1994 hit Every Once in a While, and was greeted with applause when lead singer Henry Paul announced his drummer for the night, Lima native Mike Bailey. The pride of Lima, he said.

It’s just a great environment, it’s really great to see things go well, said Damian, a longtime event worker. This year is quite personal as we lost a very dear member of our crew. She took care of the walking team in the main show area, and she was… she was our mother, we called her. It was important to her. Well, show her we can handle this, even without her.

Discussing the responsibilities of working at the Country Concert, Damian said: We like to keep it like magic, you won’t even see us. he explained, We want to make sure you feel comfortable, like it’s your own place to kick back, relax and watch some great music.

If you attend this year’s event and see one of the workers around, either decked out in red, white and blue, or in their crew shirt, thank them for their hard work during those three long humid summer days. They deserve respect.

Later that evening at 6 p.m., Grammy-winning Carly Pearce took to the main stage, performing many of her well-known tunes such as I Hope Youre Happy Now and What He Didnt Do.

Frank Geers, father of the performer and winner of the JD Legends Get The Gig Max Geers contest, attended Country Concert for the first time to support his son.

This is our first participation in the festival. I never even heard of this festival until recently. Many of our friends know this because they live in this part of the country, said the Cincinnati native. I’ve never been a big festival goer, but it’s been amazing

He [Max] had a scholarship for opera singing at Ole Miss. He stayed there for 6 months to start his own musical career. He has been writing his own music for 2.5 years.

Max Geers’ most popular song to date is called Spitting Bullets and has over 200,000 downloads on Spotify.

According to Frank, the idea of ​​entering the JD Legends Get The Gig contest, Maxs eventual route to Country Concert, was actually pitched to him by his friend and fellow artist Blake Tyler, who would also be performing on the Homegrown Honky Tonk stage on same evening. .

To end the day of festivities, well-known artists Jon Pardi and Tim McGraw each gave performances Thursday evening on the main stage, in front of approximately 25,000 fans.