SRK-John Barrowman to Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja, 11 Most Controversial Kisses by Bollywood Actors

Controversies and Bollywood go hand in hand. Whether it’s fights, scandals or kisses, entertainment showrunners have shown us what not to do. Well, the public display of affection hasn’t always been there among stars, but some of them have chosen to go all out and stick together with people publicly.



India time

We have brought a compilation of 11 instances where certain Bollywood actors’ kisses have become controversial.

1. Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh

The most infamous kiss ever, Mika kissed Rakhi in front of all the media and ended up being arrested for assault. The duo reconciled, however, when they bumped into each other at a cafe last year.



India time

2. Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt

This incident is something the country cannot stomach to this day. Mahesh pursed her daughter’s lips for a magazine photo shoot and the country was outraged. The filmmaker even said in the media that he would have married Pooja if she wasn’t his daughter.



Stardust

3. Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere

It was in 2007 when Richard and Shilpa shared a scene for an AIDS awareness program where Gere continued to kiss Shetty forcibly and for a longer, uncomfortable time. The duo faced legal consequences for the same and it took them over 15 years to solve the case.



YOU

4. Shah Rukh Khan and John Barrowman

Back in the day, SRK appeared on the Johns Friday Night show with Jonathan Ross as a guest. After the episode aired, a photo of the duo went viral where the boys were spotted sporting a kiss. Some say they had fun, others say they gladly shared this intimate moment.



Photo

5. Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Mallya

This embarrassing incident happened in 2013 when Siddharth and Deepika were attending an IPL match at Kolkatas Eden Garden. Shortly after Mallyas RCB side slammed KKR by nine wickets, a delighted Siddharth grabbed Deepika and gave her a kiss for ages to remember.



India time

6. Bipasha Basu and Cristiano Ronaldo

Bipasha was once invited to Portugal’s famous Luz Stadium in Lisbon for an event. Interestingly, football king Cristiano Ronaldo was also there and the duo gelled pretty well. After sharing some pretty intimate moments, Basu and Cris ended up locking lips at a nightclub later.



India time

7. Rekha and Hrithik Roshan

Once a mother-son Jodi onscreen with Krrish, Rekha ended up sharing an awkward moment with Hrithik at an awards show. The happy and charming Rekha saw Hrithik and continued to hug him. As she tried to kiss him on the cheeks, the angle went wrong, making it a controversial kiss.



MensXP

8. Dharmendra and Ram Jethmalani

It must be a strange thing to hear, but the veteran actor accidentally locked lips with the politician at his birthday party, which left the entire internet with their mouths hanging open.



Twitter

9. Bipasha Basu and Kareena Kapoor

The main ladies of the list. This was from an IIFA press conference when Bipasha and Kareena had liplock. Obviously, it was accidental but this meeting surely landed them in the list of controversial kisses in Bollywood history.



Indian television

10. Deepika Padukone and Homi Adajania

Deepikas is another controversial public encounter. However, this time Deepika was trying not to look uncomfortable. It was during a party that the director Homi Adajania kissed her forcefully and whose photos went viral on the internet.



India time

11. Amy Jackson and Prateik Babbar

According to rumors, this duo would be in a relationship for a very long time. Although they both denied their union, it was this photo from a New Year’s Eve party that confirmed everything. In a moment of fun and frolic, Amy and Prateik were captured locking lips.



YOU

For more news and updates from the world ofcelebritiesSinceBollywoodAndHollywoodkeep readingindian entertainment.