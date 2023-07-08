Pakistani actor Mahnoor Baloch says Shah Rukh Khan ‘can’t act’: ‘He knows how to sell himself’





Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch caused a storm on social media with her comments on Shah Rukh Khan, saying the Bollywood superstar is unconventionally beautiful and can’t act. Baloch, known for her appearances in Pakistani films Main Hoon Shahid Afridi and Torn as well as daily soap operas like Apni Apni Love Story and Talafi, made the claims while appearing on the talk show Had Kar Di, airing on the Samaa TV channel. “Shah Rukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the parameters of beauty and what is considered beautiful, he is not one of them. It’s just that his personality and his aura are so strong that “He looks good. He has this thing (aura), but there are a lot of beautiful people, who don’t have any aura, so people don’t even notice them,” she said. Mahnoor Baloch, 53, also questioned the Pathaan star’s acting skills but said he knows how to sell himself. “It’s my opinion of Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know how to play. He’s a great businessman, he knows how to sell himself. It’s my opinion. I’m sure he has a lot of fans who think I’m wrong and that’s fine. He has a good personality, he markets well. There are a lot of actors who aren’t as successful, so he has to have some kind of entrepreneurial spirit to do that,” Baloch added. However, she continued to praise Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in the 1993 film Darr. “This thing suited him. I don’t like him in romantic (roles). I love him in the psychopathic (characters)… like in Anjaam, he was amazing in there, so believable,” Baloch said. Understandably, his comments weren’t well received by the Bollywood star’s die-hard fans, with many criticizing and trolling Mahnoor Baloch. “Plastic ka dabba Mahnoor SRK pe comment Karegi lol,” one user wrote on the episode’s official YouTube video. Another user said, “What the hell is she saying… SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) is a quality actor and a legend.” A fan said that Baloch was trying to gain popularity by commenting on Shah Rukh in his interview. “He is better and much more successful than you. He would never make those kinds of remarks for anyone, so he’s also a better person than you,” the user said.

